Senior men go missing once again as younger players left to face the music after latest World Cup failure

It hardly seemed fair that three players who had played a combined 56 minutes off the bench were asked to front up in the mixed zone.

Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Dave Kilcoyne were at a loss to explain why it had went so horribly wrong.

Other younger players such as James Ryan and Josh van der Flier put on a brave face and should be commended. It was just a pity that more of their senior team-mates didn't do the same.

The Champions Cup will be on the horizon the next time we see most of those 'big' players, but you get the sense that this particular hangover will linger for a long time yet.

All the while the battered and bruised Irish bodies made their way through the mixed zone, the All Blacks rolled out the big guns, as they generally do.

A dejected Rory Best sat alongside Joe Schmidt in the press conference, but there was never going to be enough time to properly get both of their views.

Instead, the less experienced players were left to face the music.

International Rugby Newsletter

"It's hard to digest," Ryan began.

"It felt like the speed of the game was very quick and they were attacking both sides of the ruck.

"When they're so good at that, it creates moving parts in our defence and it's more difficult to win collisions because they have so many different options.

"You start to soak a bit and then the threats they have, it makes it hard. On the other side of the ball, when you're making errors, it compounds that.

"To be honest, since I've been involved, it was up there with one of the best preparations we've had.

"The first session of the week we were absolutely buzzing. We worked incredibly hard going into the game in terms of off-the-pitch, getting our detail right. I wouldn't change anything in that regard.

"The game itself, I think you have to put your hand up and say they were the better team definitely.

"At the same time, we created a lot of space at times with some of our plays and we were one pass away from a score. It went the other way, they got an intercept or a loose ball."

Interestingly, that didn't really tally with what Schmidt had said as he pointed to what he felt was a disrupted week.

"I think we were a little bit flat on the back of having a few niggles during the week – we weren’t quite sure what the team would be until Thursday," he maintained.

There will be many sleepless nights ahead for most of this squad and the coaches, who must now reflect on why a team who swept all before them last year, wilted so bad when it mattered most.

That was not on the likes of Porter, who impressed with what little opportunities he was given.

"Things didn't go our way today, we made a few mistakes, and that's not really reflective of what we're about," the prop insisted.

"Teams like New Zealand take advantage, and they got away from us. What we were looking to do was bring our best performance into this week but mistakes cost us."

Mistakes did indeed cost Ireland, especially from the most experienced players, who you do not expect to make such sloppy errors.

It was a shame more of them weren't available afterwards to offer an explanation why that was.

The thousands of supporters who had spent their hard-earned cash to get to Japan deserved better. So much for the team of us.

Online Editors