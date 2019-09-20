Schmidt puts full faith in Larmour for full-back role

The Leinster man gets the nod ahead of Andrew Conway to replace the injured Rob Kearney at No 15 in a new-look Ireland back-three.

With Munster team-mate Keith Earls also ruled out through injury, Conway will start on the right wing with Joe Schmidt set to name a strong, familiar-looking side for Sunday's clash with the Scots in Yokohama.

Larmour has had more game-time at full-back than Conway in the past year and his selection is a strong vote of confidence from the head coach.

In the pack, CJ Stander has seen off Jack Conan's challenge to start at No 8 alongside Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier, with Iain Henderson joining James Ryan in the second-row.

Conan is on the bench, with Tadhg Beirne edging Jean Kleyn for the No 19 shirt. Schmidt has selected his first-choice front-row as Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong link up with captain Rory Best. Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter and Niall Scannell provide cover.

There is plenty of familiar combinations behind the scrum too, where Conor Murray links up with Johnny Sexton once again, while Garry Ringrose partners Bundee Aki in midfield.

Jacob Stockdale joins Conway and Larmour in the back-three, with Chris Farrell on the bench. Jack Carty is the replacement out-half and Luke McGrath provides cover for Murray.

Sources suggest Earls and Kearney would have been fit enough to take the field if this game were a quarter-final. However, Schmidt has decided to exercise caution so early in the campaign.

Scotland are due to name their team at 9.30 this morning.

IRELAND (v Scotland) – J Larmour; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; I Henderson, James Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, CJ Stander. Reps: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, A Porter, T Beirne, J Conan, L McGrath, J Carty, C Farrell.

Irish Independent