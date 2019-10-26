Rugby World Cup semi-final: England take on New Zealand for a place in next week's final
- Eddie Jones' England side attempt to dethrone the holders
- The sides face off in the sport's showpiece tournament for the first time in 20 years
Kick off in Japan in 9am
International Rugby Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'O'Driscoll and Nacewa insights shine light on reasons for Ireland's sharp decline'
- David Kelly: 'IRFU and Farrell plot new era but must decide which old habits die hard'