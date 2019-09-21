IRELAND are set to take on Scotland on Sunday morning as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan.

IRELAND are set to take on Scotland on Sunday morning as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan.

Rugby World Cup: Pubs where you can watch Ireland take on Scotland on Sunday morning

With the game taking place at 8.45am Irish time, punters may be wondering what pubs will be open that early in the morning.

Despite alcohol serving times starting at 12.30pm on a Sunday, a number of pubs across Dublin and the rest of the country will open their doors for a breakfast viewing of the match.

Dublin:

Doheny and Nesbitt- Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2

Doheny and Nesbitt

Café en Seine - Dawson St, Dublin

Cafe en Seine

Sheehans Pub- Chatham St, Dublin 2

The Morgue- Templeogue, Dublin 16

The Mercantile - Dame St, Dublin 2

Mercantile Hotel

The Patriot's Inn - Kilmainham, Dublin 8

The Glenside - Churchtown, Dublin 14

The Bottle Tower - Churchtown, Dublin 14

The Bottle Tower

Slattery's - Grand Canal Street Upper, Dublin 4

Pennyhill Pub- Lucan, Co Dublin

We've also got in touch with pubs around the country.

Cork:

Thomond Bar - Marlboro Street, Cork City

Hibernian Hotel - Main St, Mallow, Co Cork

Mary Ann’s Bar - Main Street, Castletownsend, Co Cork

Woolshed Baa and Grill - Sheares Street, Cork City

International Rugby Newsletter

Reardens bar - Washington Street, Cork City

Kilkenny:

The Orchard Bar - Neworchard, Kilkenny

Billy Byrnes Bar - John Street Upper, Highhays, Kilkenny

Kyteler’s Inn - St Kieran's Street, Gardens, Kilkenny

The Hole in the Wall - High St, Gardens, Kilkenny

Galway:

An Pucán - Forster Street, Galway

Murty Rabbitts - Forster Street, Galway

Skeffington Arms Hotel - Eyre Square, Galway

Busker Brownes - Eyre Square, Galway

Limerick:

McGettigan's - Lower Mallow Street, Limerick

Bobby Byrne's - O'Connell Avenue, Limerick

Off The Bone Gastro Pub - Raheen, Limerick,

The Locke Bar - George's Quay, Limerick

Waterford:

Paddy Browns Bar & Restaurant Waterford - Paddy Browne's Road, Lisduggan, Waterford

The Three Shippes - William Street, Waterford

Online Editors