Rugby World Cup: Pubs where you can watch Ireland take on Scotland on Sunday morning

Rachel Farrell and Mícheál Ó Scannáil

IRELAND are set to take on Scotland on Sunday morning as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan.

With the game taking place at 8.45am Irish time, punters may be wondering what pubs will be open that early in the morning.

Despite alcohol serving times starting at 12.30pm on a Sunday, a number of pubs across Dublin and the rest of the country will open their doors for a breakfast viewing of the match.

Dublin:

Doheny and Nesbitt- Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2

Café en Seine - Dawson St, Dublin

ces.PNG
Cafe en Seine
 

Sheehans Pub- Chatham St, Dublin 2

sheehans pub.JPG

The Morgue- Templeogue, Dublin 16

the morgue templeogue.JPG
 

The Mercantile - Dame St, Dublin 2

The Patriot's Inn - Kilmainham, Dublin 8

patriots inn.JPG

The Glenside - Churchtown, Dublin 14

the glenside pub.JPG

The Bottle Tower - Churchtown, Dublin 14

Slattery's - Grand Canal Street Upper, Dublin 4

slatterys pub.JPG

Pennyhill Pub- Lucan, Co Dublin

09_8869127940349100032_n.jpg

We've also got in touch with pubs around the country.

Cork:

Thomond Bar - Marlboro Street, Cork City

Hibernian Hotel - Main St, Mallow, Co Cork

Mary Ann’s Bar - Main Street, Castletownsend, Co Cork

Woolshed Baa and Grill - Sheares Street, Cork City

Reardens bar - Washington Street, Cork City

Kilkenny:

The Orchard Bar - Neworchard, Kilkenny

Billy Byrnes Bar - John Street Upper, Highhays, Kilkenny

Kyteler’s Inn - St Kieran's Street, Gardens, Kilkenny

The Hole in the Wall - High St, Gardens, Kilkenny

Galway:

An Pucán - Forster Street, Galway

Murty Rabbitts -  Forster Street, Galway

Skeffington Arms Hotel - Eyre Square, Galway

Busker Brownes - Eyre Square, Galway

Limerick:

McGettigan's - Lower Mallow Street, Limerick

Bobby Byrne's - O'Connell Avenue, Limerick

Off The Bone Gastro Pub - Raheen, Limerick,

The Locke Bar - George's Quay, Limerick

Waterford:

Paddy Browns Bar & Restaurant Waterford - Paddy Browne's Road, Lisduggan, Waterford

The Three Shippes - William Street, Waterford

