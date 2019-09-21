Rugby World Cup: Pubs where you can watch Ireland take on Scotland on Sunday morning
IRELAND are set to take on Scotland on Sunday morning as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan.
With the game taking place at 8.45am Irish time, punters may be wondering what pubs will be open that early in the morning.
Despite alcohol serving times starting at 12.30pm on a Sunday, a number of pubs across Dublin and the rest of the country will open their doors for a breakfast viewing of the match.
Dublin:
Doheny and Nesbitt- Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2
Café en Seine - Dawson St, Dublin
Sheehans Pub- Chatham St, Dublin 2
The Morgue- Templeogue, Dublin 16
The Mercantile - Dame St, Dublin 2
The Patriot's Inn - Kilmainham, Dublin 8
The Glenside - Churchtown, Dublin 14
The Bottle Tower - Churchtown, Dublin 14
Slattery's - Grand Canal Street Upper, Dublin 4
Pennyhill Pub- Lucan, Co Dublin
We've also got in touch with pubs around the country.
Cork:
Thomond Bar - Marlboro Street, Cork City
Hibernian Hotel - Main St, Mallow, Co Cork
Mary Ann’s Bar - Main Street, Castletownsend, Co Cork
Woolshed Baa and Grill - Sheares Street, Cork City
Reardens bar - Washington Street, Cork City
Kilkenny:
The Orchard Bar - Neworchard, Kilkenny
Billy Byrnes Bar - John Street Upper, Highhays, Kilkenny
Kyteler’s Inn - St Kieran's Street, Gardens, Kilkenny
The Hole in the Wall - High St, Gardens, Kilkenny
Galway:
An Pucán - Forster Street, Galway
Murty Rabbitts - Forster Street, Galway
Skeffington Arms Hotel - Eyre Square, Galway
Busker Brownes - Eyre Square, Galway
Limerick:
McGettigan's - Lower Mallow Street, Limerick
Bobby Byrne's - O'Connell Avenue, Limerick
Off The Bone Gastro Pub - Raheen, Limerick,
The Locke Bar - George's Quay, Limerick
Waterford:
Paddy Browns Bar & Restaurant Waterford - Paddy Browne's Road, Lisduggan, Waterford
The Three Shippes - William Street, Waterford
