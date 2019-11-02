Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Saturday 2 November 2019

Rugby World Cup Final: South Africa dominating scrum as boot of Handre Pollard keeps England at arms length

  • The two sides face off in a repeat of the 2007 final
  • The Springboks won 15-6 on that occasion for their second crown after previously winning in 1995
  • England had gone into that match as holders with their only World Cup win coming in 2003
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - England v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - November 2, 2019 South Africa's Handre Pollard scores a penalty. REUTERS/Issei Kato
England's Ben Youngs in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final match at Yokohama Stadium. PA Photo. Photo credit: Ashley Western/PA Wire.
A view from outside of the stadium before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama during the Rugby World Cup on November 01, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Des Berry

Kick off in Yokohama is 9.00am

Online Editors

