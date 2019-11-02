Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Saturday 2 November 2019

Rugby World Cup Final: Can South Africa stop England's march to a second title?

  • The two sides face off in a repeat of the 2007 final
  • The Springboks won 15-6 on that occasion for their second crown after previously winning in 1995
  • England had gone into that match as holders with their only World Cup win coming in 2003
A view from outside of the stadium before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama during the Rugby World Cup on November 01, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
A view from outside of the stadium before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama during the Rugby World Cup on November 01, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Des Berry

Kick off in Yokohama is 9.00am

International Rugby Newsletter

Rugby insights and commentary from our renowned journalists like Neil Francis, Will Slattery, Alan Quinlan & Cian Tracey.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Eddie Jones' grand plan, questions marks for New Zealand and the Ireland/Leinster debate

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport