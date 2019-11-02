Rugby World Cup Final: Can South Africa stop England's march to a second title?
- The two sides face off in a repeat of the 2007 final
- The Springboks won 15-6 on that occasion for their second crown after previously winning in 1995
- England had gone into that match as holders with their only World Cup win coming in 2003
Kick off in Yokohama is 9.00am
