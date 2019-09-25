Day six of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Rugby World Cup Day Six round-up: Uruguay the giant killers, Ireland get a day off and Wallabies get punished

The first big shock

Uruguay produced one of the biggest World Cup shocks in recent times after stunning Fiji in Kamaishi. The South Americans held off a late rally to secure a famous 30-27 win, with captain Juan Manuel Gaminara visibly emotional at the final whistle.

The result was earned off the back of a storming first-half display, with Uruguay going in at the break with a 24-12 lead after crossing for three tries. Fiji, who were playing just four days after their opening defeat to Australia, albeit with a much-changed team, cut the deficit to three with a late try but there wasn't enough time left.

Unfortunately for Pool D, today's result more or less turns Sunday's showdown with Wales and Australia into a battle for first and second - barring a major shock.

Ireland get some down time

You might be wondering why you haven't seen much news from the Irish camp today - that's because Joe Schmidt's side are enjoying a well-earned day off ahead of Saturday's clash with host nation Japan. A World Cup sees teams forced to do more media duties than a normal match-week, but today the players were able to relax.

Johnny Sexton posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Rob Kearney enjoying a Japanese hot spring, as they rest their bodies following an intense few weeks in Ireland camp.

Justice is served

It won't be much consolation for Fiji, but at least World Rugby acted in giving Australia wing Reece Hodge a three-week ban for his head-high tackle on Pecili Yato in their clash last weekend. The rampaging flanker was forced off for a HIA, with Hodge going unpunished during the game, which sparked a huge backlash.

Now, the Australian back has been ruled out for the remainder of the pool stage, although Michael Cheika will be pleased that his side weren't reduced to 14 against the Fijians, who were in the ascendancy at the time.

Karaoke superstars

Just like the Irish team enjoyed some down-time, so too did our Left Wing - RWC Daily team, with Ruaidhri O'Connor and Cian Tracey embarking on a night of Karaoke in Japan along with some other members of the press pack. As well as an update on their singing, the lads also discussed Japan's challenge ahead of Ireland this weekend, as well as how the Springboks are building.

What's next?

Finally, another double-header! Italy take on Canada in Pool B at 08.45 tomorrow morning, followed by England's Pool C clash with USA.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3- International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24, 11.15am

Match 4

Japan vs Ireland - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28, 8.15am

Match 5

Scotland vs Samoa - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30, 11.15am

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy vs Canada - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26, 8.45am

Match 4

South Africa vs Namibia - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 10.45am

Match 5

New Zealand vs Canada - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 11.15am

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England vs USA - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 5.45am

Match 5

France vs USA - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 8.45am

Match 6

England vs Argentina - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France vs Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21, 5.45am

Match 2

Wales 43 Georgia 14 - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23, 11.15am

Match 3

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30 - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25, 6.15am

Match 4

Georgia vs Uruguay - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 6.15am

Match 5

Australia vs Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 8.45am

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

Online Editors