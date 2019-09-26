Day seven of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Rugby World Cup Day Seven round-up: Carty gets his chance, more high tackle issues and Farrell gets clocked

Ireland look to keep momentum

Joe Schmidt has gone with close to a full-strength side for Ireland's second World Cup pool game against Japan - allowing for injury. There have been three changes to the side that beat Scotland first time out, with all of them coming in the backline.

Chris Farrell is in for Bundee Aki, who was withdrawn last weekend to receive a HIA, while the fit-again duo of Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are selected in the back three at the expense Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway.

However, the most interesting selection is undoubtedly at number ten...

The rise of Jack Carty

What a journey it has been for the Connacht out-half. A surprise inclusion in the Six Nations squad, he made his international debut in the third match-weekend away to Italy. Now, he is starting Ireland's second biggest pool game and even though Johnny Sexton is nursing an injury, he is there on merit.

Every time Carty has been called upon in a green jersey, he has given a good account of himself. Even his cameo off the bench against Scotland last weekend was electric, and it is a great opportunity for him to boss things from the start this Saturday.

The 27-year-old's journey was the subject of much discussion on today's episode of The Left Wing - RWC weekly, with Ruaidhri O'Connor, Cian Tracey and Jonathan Bradley.

England march on

It was always going to be a big ask for USA to trouble England and so it proved. Eddie Jones' men ran out 45-7 winners to bring their cumulative score across two games against Tonga and America to 80-10.

George Ford ran the show at number ten while big wing Joe Cokanasiga announced himself on the World Cup stage, picking up two tries in the 38-point rout. One sour point for defence coach John Mitchell will be England conceding their first try of the tournament in injury time.

More high tackle inconsistency

We finally had the first red card of the tournament after John Quill was dismissed in the closing stages of USA vs England for a reckless challenge on Owen Farrell. Quill can have no complaints, and it was good to see a referee finally issue a red card following some similarly dangerous challenges that went unpunished - but where was the consistency today?

England centre Piers Francis put in a wild hit of his own earlier in the game that went unpunished, which won't quieten the crowd of people saying that Tier Two nations are refereed differently to the top sides.

What's next?

What the hell, World Rugby? You mean to tell me that there is no rugby tomorrow? You should cite yourself.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3- International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24, 11.15am

Match 4

Japan vs Ireland - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28, 8.15am

Match 5

Scotland vs Samoa - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30, 11.15am

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy 48 Canada 7 - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26, 8.45am

Match 4

South Africa vs Namibia - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 10.45am

Match 5

New Zealand vs Canada - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 11.15am

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England 45 USA 7 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 5.45am

Match 5

France vs USA - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 8.45am

Match 6

England vs Argentina - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France vs Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21, 5.45am

Match 2

Wales 43 Georgia 14 - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23, 11.15am

Match 3

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30 - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25, 6.15am

Match 4

Georgia vs Uruguay - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 6.15am

Match 5

Australia vs Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 8.45am

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

Online Editors