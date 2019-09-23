Day four of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Rugby World Cup Day Four round-up: The dragon roars, Irish injury boost and the joys of Japanese transport

The Welsh dragon roars

After a tumultuous week in Japan, Wales head coach Warren Gatland will be delighted with how his side responded in their opening pool fixture against Georgia.

The Georgians can be a tricky opponent, and have improved massively over the last few years, but the Grand Slam champions secured victory on the back of a storming first half display.

Despite losing attack coach Rob Howley before the tournament, after the 49-year-old was sent home from the World Cup amid an investigation into alleged betting offences, Wales scored four well-worked first half tries to secure a bonus point before the break.

Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams and Liam Williams all crossed the whitewash in the opening 40, with Tomos Williams and George North following them in the second half en route to a commanding 43-14 win.

Next up for Wales is a mouthwatering clash with Australia this Sunday, with Michael Cheika's side also sitting on one win after seeing off Fiji 39-21 in their opening game.

Injury boost for Ireland

While we have all learned to take Ireland's injury updates with a dump truck full of salt, there were positive soundings coming out of the camp today regarding the health of key men.

Although Johnny Sexton didn't kick during Sunday's win over Scotland after taking a bang to the leg, Joe Schmidt said that his substitution in the second half was purely a tactical decision. He is expected to be available for selection to face Japan on Saturday, with Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki still in contention despite being withdrawn last weekend to receive HIAs.

Schmidt said that the duo were not concussed and if they pass the latest stage of the assessment, they could feature against the hosts.

The beauty of bullet trains!

In the latest episode of The Left Wing - RWC Daily, Ruaidhri O'Connor and Cian Tracey of the Irish Independent break down Ireland's latest win - while also heaping praise on Japan's transport system. The lads were able to get a 90-minute bullet train to their latest stop - even though it would have been a nine-hour drive from Yokohama!

In rugby matters, Ruaidhri pays tribute to Ireland captain Rory Best's performance after previously calling for him to be dropped, and the lads also discuss all the other weekend's action.

Say it to my face

Australia head coach Michael Cheika is not a happy camper after his wing Reece Hodge was cited for a head-high tackle on Fiji flanker Pecili Yato. The rampaging seven had to go off to get a HIA and Hodge went unpunished during the game. However, Cheika hit out at the Pacific Island nation after World Rugby cited Hodge.

"I don’t find the way that they brought that (referral) in the spirit of the game at all, which is something you know from Fiji,” Cheika told journalists on Monday.

"I’d prefer that they come up to me and get upset with me if they’re really upset about it, not to just talk to me in that nice, friendly chitty-chat way and then go behind your back and put in a referral.

"I don’t think I’ve ever referred anyone over my time."

Next up

With just a four-day turnaround from their opening game, Russia take on Samoa in Pool A at 11.15am.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia vs Samoa - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24, 11.15am

Match 4

Japan vs Ireland - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28, 8.15am

Match 5

Scotland vs Samoa - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30, 11.15am

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy vs Canada - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26, 8.45am

Match 4

South Africa vs Namibia - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 10.45am

Match 5

New Zealand vs Canada - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 11.15am

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England vs USA - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 5.45am

Match 5

France vs USA - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 8.45am

Match 6

England vs Argentina - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France vs Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21, 5.45am

Match 2

Wales vs Georgia - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23, 11.15am

Match 3

Fiji vs Uruguay - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25, 6.15am

Match 4

Georgia vs Uruguay - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 6.15am

Match 5

Australia vs Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 8.45am

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

