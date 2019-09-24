Rugby World Cup Day Five round-up: Sexton worry, refs put on notice and Tier 2 get squeezed again

Day five of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Sexton in doubt for Japan

For the third time since Ireland convened for their World Cup preparations, it appears that Johnny Sexton is hampered by an injury. The out-half hurt is thumb during pre-season training, which required him to miss some of the preparations, before sitting out the first few warm-up games after injuring his leg during a session.

Sexton started in the win over Scotland last weekend but didn't take the kicks after taking another bang to the leg. It now looks like the World Rugby Player of the Year will likely be kept on ice for this Saturday's clash with host nation Japan.

With Joey Carbery set to return from the ankle injury he suffered in the opening warm-up game against Italy, Ireland should still have too much for the Brave Blossoms. However, it is worrying that once again Sexton is nursing an injury, as ideally he would have at least one more run-out before a possible quarter-final against South Africa.

Samoa get away with one

Samoa got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start against Russia after a strong second half display secured a 34-9 win. Tries from Alapati Leiua (two), Afa Amosa, Ed Fidow (two) and Rey Lee-Lo secured a bonus point victory, however, there was controversy over their tackle technique after Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u were sent to the bin for dangerous hits in the first half. Most observers felt that Samoa were fortunate not to pick up a red card, which brings us on to our next point...

Referees under the spotlight

The biggest talking point from the opening weekend of the World Cup - besides the cracking rugby - was the standard of officiating. Across all the games there were a litany of high tackles, breakdown offences and offside-line encroachment that went unpunished - and it wasn't just fans and pundits who noticed.

World Rugby today took the extraordinary step of releasing a statement acknowledging the poor decision-making, admitting that they 'recognise that performances over the opening weekend were not consistently of the standards set by World Rugby and themselves'. Hopefully that lights a fire under some of the officials, but given that the statement was released before Russia vs Samoa, we won't hold our breath.

Tier Two nations feeling the squeeze

You have to feel for Russia. They came into the tournament as the lowest-ranked side in Japan but acquitted themselves very well against the hosts, taking a first half lead before falling to a 30-10 defeat.

After that big effort, they had just a four-day turnaround to their second game, which turned out to be a bruising encounter against the Samoans. Again, they started brightly, taking a 6-5 lead in at the break before running out of gas in the second 40.

Would they have been better equipped to hold out if they had a six or seven day break between games? 100%. With scheduling like this it is hard to escape the notion that Tier 2 nations are here to merely pay lip service to rugby being a global game.

Bullish Japan

Although they were very poor for long periods against Russia in their opening game, the hosts fancy their chances of an upset. On the latest episode of The Left Wing - RWC Daily, Cian Tracey, Ruaidhri O'Connor and Jonathan Bradley were on hand in Shizuoka to get the latest news and discuss the increasingly bullish noises coming from the Japanese camp ahead of Saturday's game.

What's next?

Another four-day turnaround! Fiji are the beneficiaries this time, as they face Uruguay tomorrow in Pool C. The game kicks off at 06.15.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3- International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24, 11.15am

Match 4

Japan vs Ireland - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28, 8.15am

Match 5

Scotland vs Samoa - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30, 11.15am

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy vs Canada - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26, 8.45am

Match 4

South Africa vs Namibia - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 10.45am

Match 5

New Zealand vs Canada - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 11.15am

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England vs USA - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 5.45am

Match 5

France vs USA - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 8.45am

Match 6

England vs Argentina - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France vs Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21, 5.45am

Match 2

Wales vs Georgia - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23, 11.15am

Match 3

Fiji vs Uruguay - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25, 6.15am

Match 4

Georgia vs Uruguay - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 6.15am

Match 5

Australia vs Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 8.45am

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

Online Editors