Rugby World Cup Day Eleven round-up: Ireland abandon open training, Schmidt's Henshaw worry, Townsend backs Ireland

Day eleven of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Day eleven of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Ireland forced to cancel open training session

Ireland have been forced to abandon plans to host an open training session at their Kobe base tomorrow due to a lack of support from local organising committee, Japan Rugby 2019.

Efforts to arrange the session did not receive the requisite resources to manage the crowd from the local organisers and thus had to scale things back.

Joe Schmidt's men, reeling from the 19-12 defeat to Japan last Saturday, will hold their first training session since behind closed doors tomorrow before the coach names his team to face Russia on Thursday at 7am Irish time.

Gregor Townsend claims Ireland and Japan still favourites in Pool A

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes Japan and Ireland are still the favourites to make it out of Pool A despite his side banking a late bonus point in tough conditions when beating Samoa 34-0 in Kobe.

"Japan and Ireland are still favourites to get out of the pool. We have to win our next two games and pick up at least one bonus point in those games, potentially two," he said.

International Rugby Newsletter

"We’ll see what happens at the weekend, Japan have a good rest into their game against Samoa (this weekend), but Samoa have a quick turnaround."

Ireland’s Kobe conundrum

On today's The Left Wing daily podcast, we hear from CJ Stander who admits that the loss to the host nation was up there with the biggest disappointments of his career as Ireland move to Kobe in prepration for Thursday's clash with Russia.

Robbie Henshaw’s fitness is in the spotlight again as Joe Schmidt faces a selection headache in midfield.

What's next?

With tomorrow being a rest day in the tournament, we're back in action on Wednesday morning as France take on the USA (kick-off 8.45am Irish time) and New Zealand face Canada (kick-off 11.15am).

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3- International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24, 11.15am

Match 4

Japan 19 Ireland 12 - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28

Match 5

Scotland 34 Samoa 0 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy 48 Canada 7 - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

South Africa 57 Namibia 3 - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28

Match 5

New Zealand vs Canada - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 11.15am

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England 45 USA 7 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina 28 Tonga 12 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28

Match 5

France vs USA - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 8.45am

Match 6

England vs Argentina - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France vs Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Wales 43 Georgia 14 - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23

Match 3

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30 - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25

Match 4

Georgia 33 Uruguay 7 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29

Match 5

Australia 25 Wales 29 - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

Online Editors