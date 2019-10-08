Rugby World Cup Day 19 round-up: Nervous Erasmus, South Africa's schedule advantage and Carbery situation

Day 19 of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Erasmus looks to quarter-finals

South Africa completed their Pool B schedule today with a thumping 66-7 win over Canada, with scrum-half Cobus Reinach crossing for a hat-trick inside the first 21 minutes - a World Cup record.

The Springboks look in ominous form as they move into the knockout stage, with Ireland still a possible opponent for Rassie Erasmus' side depending on how Pool A finishes up this weekend.

Speaking after today's win, the Springboks boss admitted that he is a bit nervous about facing Joe Schmidt's side in the last eight.

"I know the Irish so well, and they are so professional," Erasmus said after watching his side hammer the hapless Canadians.

"They have been under pressure, and they handle it well. Joe (Schmidt) is an excellent coach, and I know the players well. They will be a big threat, and I will be nervous if we play them."

Springboks' schedule advantage

One benefit to South Africa for having just a four-day turnaround between their final Pool B fixtures against Italy and Canada is that Erasmus' squad now enjoy an almost leisurely break until their quarter-final. They are not back in action until October 20, giving them 12 days to prepare for their next assignment.

While they won't know who they will play until this Sunday, that will still give South Africa a big boost at this stage of the tournament in terms of resting key men.

Ireland get weather boost

It appears that Typhoon Hagibis will do a neat side-step passed Ireland's clash with Samoa - but England and France might not be so lucky. Although initial reports had the inclement weather possibly disrupting Ireland's game in Fukuoka, the latest forecasts has the Typhoon sweeping up towards Tokyo instead.

Eddie Jones' side take on Les Bleus in a Saturday shoot-out to decide who tops Pool C, but they will have to wait to see if the weekend's weather causes any issues.

New position for Carbery

On the latest episode of The Left Wing - RWC Daily, Ruaidhri O'Connor, Cian Tracey and Jonathan Bradley discuss all the latest from the Ireland camp, including whether Joey Carbery could be deployed at fullback during the tournament.

What's next?

There are three games tomorrow on a bumper Wednesday morning - first, Argentina bring their campaign to a close against USA in Pool C at 5.45am. Next up is a key game in Ireland's pool, as Scotland look to secure a big bonus point win over Russia at 8.15am. And there could be fireworks in the day's final game at 10.45am as Wales take on Fiji.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3- International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24

Match 4

Japan 19 Ireland 12 - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28

Match 5

Scotland 34 Samoa 0 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30

Match 6

Ireland 35 Russia 0 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan 38 Samoa 19 - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy 48 Canada 7 - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

South Africa 57 Namibia 3 - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28

Match 5

New Zealand 63 Canada 0 - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2

Match 6

South Africa 49 Italy 3 - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand 71 Namibia 9 - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa 66 Canada 7 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England 45 USA 7 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina 28 Tonga 12 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28

Match 5

France 33 USA 9 - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2

Match 6

England 39 Argentina 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France 23 Tonga 21 - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Wales 43 Georgia 14 - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23

Match 3

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30 - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25

Match 4

Georgia 33 Uruguay 7 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29

Match 5

Australia 25 Wales 29 - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29

Match 6

Georgia 10 Fiji 45 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia 45 Uruguay 10 - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

Online Editors