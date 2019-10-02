Rugby World Cup Day 13 round-up: Ruddock hails skipper Sexton, Conan's bad blow, Henshaw's a keeper

Day 13 of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

'The natural leadership he displays was evident long before he captained me'

Rhys Ruddock has been talking about how influential a captain Johnny Sexton can be as Ireland prepare for tomorrow's Pool A clash with Russia in Kobe.

"A very good one," Ruddock replied when asked what kind of captain Sexton was.

"Last season, with him being the club captain at Leinster, I had a huge amount of experience playing under him.

"But the natural leadership he displays was evident long before he captained me. He demands such high standards of himself first and foremost."

Jack Conan could miss the Six Nations

Jack Conan may not return to action until 2020 as the foot injury he suffered in Japan could be worse than initially thought.

Already, it looks like all six rounds of the Champions Cup pool stage are in jeopardy, as well as no less than nine rounds of the PRO14 League.

Conan has even been booked to travel to England this weekend to see a foot specialist in order to have the best chance at making a return for the 2020 Six Nations.

All is not lost for Robbie Henshaw

Speaking on Independent.ie's The Left Wing podcast, in association with Aldi, Luke Fitzgerald believes it makes perfect sense to keep Robbie Henshaw in the squad - even if he doesn't feature in any of the Pool games.

"I think he’ll have a big enough impact that it’ll have been worth bringing him along," said Fitzgerald.

He added: "I feel like he’s a difference-maker and I’d be hanging on to him."

Stop the finger-pointing at referee, says McFadden

Leinster star Fergus McFadden thinks that Joe Schmidt’s criticism of Australian referee Angus Gardner and his match officials in the aftermath of Ireland’s defeat to Japan is not a "great point" to be making.

Speaking on Independent.ie's The Left Wing podcast, in association with Aldi, he said: "You can point fingers at the officials if you want to but the reality is Japan were better on the day than us. They played better rugby than us," he said.

What's next?

Georgia take on Fiji in tomorrow's Pool D clash (kick-off 6.15am) before Ireland take on Russia in a must-win-with-bonus-points Pool A battle with Russia in Kobe - live on RTE2.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3- International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24

Match 4

Japan 19 Ireland 12 - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28

Match 5

Scotland 34 Samoa 0 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy 48 Canada 7 - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

South Africa 57 Namibia 3 - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28

Match 5

New Zealand 63 Canada 0 - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England 45 USA 7 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina 28 Tonga 12 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28

Match 5

France 33 USA 9 - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2

Match 6

England vs Argentina - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France vs Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Wales 43 Georgia 14 - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23

Match 3

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30 - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25

Match 4

Georgia 33 Uruguay 7 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29

Match 5

Australia 25 Wales 29 - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

Online Editors