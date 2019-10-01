Rugby World Cup Day 12 round-up: Sexton gets a promotion, Carbery covers nine and Schmidt's referee watch

Day 11 of the Rugby World Cup has come to a close in Japan - here's everything you need to know about what happened today.

Sexton leads the team

Johnny Sexton will captain Ireland for the first time after it was confirmed that he will lead the side against Russia in what is now a crucial World Cup encounter.

Joe Schmidt kept the decision close to his chest - only informing Sexton shortly before the team announcement, so the out-half didn't even have a chance to tell his family.

"I spoke to Joe this morning, so I only found out myself over the last few hours," Sexton said.

"I haven't even had a chance to tell my family or anything, but I'm sure they're going to be very proud as well.

"It's something that I've thought about since I was a kid, something I've made a lot of decisions around trying to get there one day.

"It has taken a while but it was worth the wait and I'm incredibly proud. I want to be captain now of a good performance and a good win in a World Cup game, so that's my main focus.

"I don't think anything changes really for me. I have a big responsibility in the team anyway so nothing has changed."

It is a big day for Sexton, who will need to lead Ireland to a strong win to restore confidence following last weekend's defeat to Japan.

Schmidt unhappy with officiating

The Ireland head coach revealed today that World Rugby have admitted that three key penalty decisions that went against the team in the 19-12 loss to Japan were incorrect calls.

Schmidt voiced concern over referee Angus Gardner in the build-up to the game, referring to his handling of Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales back in March.

The Ireland boss said that the governing body have said that three offside calls - two of which were made by assistant referee Jerome Garces - were not correct. The French official will take charge of Ireland's clash with Russia on Thursday.

"We were penalised for offside four times and we've now got the feedback that three of those were incorrect calls. People were asking us about our discipline.

"It's pretty hard to keep getting off the line and onto the front foot when you are getting those calls. Two of them were from an Assistant Referee (Jerome Garces) who is going to be refereeing us on Thursday, so we know we're going to have to be on our best behaviour."

Carbery covers nine

Luke McGrath is starting at scrum-half against Russia while Ireland's only other number nine, Conor Murray, has been rested completely. The task of covering scrum-half falls to Joey Carbery, who was selected on the bench alongside Jack Carty. It will be interesting to see if Carbery is only there in case of emergency, or if Ireland plan on playing him at nine during the match.

"It’s something we’ve obviously been thinking about for a long time, back home," said Murphy, of Carbery’s scrum-half duties.

"The unfortunate thing for Joey was the amount of time that was taken off him after the ankle injury.

"But we still felt it was a way we were going to go.

"And once we’ve come over he’s done some work on that. He’s trained there on numerous occasions.

"He feels comfortable. And we didn’t just throw him in there, we asked him how he felt about it.

"And we made a decision in relation to the squad of players that we brought, about only bringing five half-backs.

"And his versatility in relation to playing 15, playing 10 and being able to cover nine was one of those factors."

Kobe Beef

In the latest Left Wing - RWC Daily, Ruaidhri O'Connor, Cian Tracey and Jonathan Bradley give their latest update from Japan as well as reacting to Ireland's team news.

What's next?

France and USA go head-to-head in the latest Pool C encounter at 08.45, while New Zealand look to move another step closer to the quarter-finals against Canada at 11.15.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10 - Tokyo Stadium, Friday, September 20

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3- International Stadium Yokohama. Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Tuesday, September 24, 11.15am

Match 4

Japan 19 Ireland 12 - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. Saturday, September 28, 8.15am

Match 5

Scotland 34 Samoa 0 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Monday, September 30, 11.15am

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 11.15am

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 11.30am

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Wednesday, October 9, 8.15am

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 11.45am

Pool B - NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

Italy 48 Canada 7 - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Thursday, September 26, 8.45am

Match 4

South Africa 57 Namibia 3 - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 10.45am

Match 5

New Zealand vs Canada - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 11.15am

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 4, 10.45am

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 5.45am

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 11.15am

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy - City of Toyota Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 5.45am

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 4.15am

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, September 21

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3 - Sapporo Dome, Sunday, September 22

Match 3

England 45 USA 7 - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Thursday, September 26

Match 4

Argentina 28 Tonga 12 - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 5.45am

Match 5

France vs USA - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 8.45am

Match 6

England vs Argentina - Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 9am

Match 7

France vs Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 8.45am

Match 8

Argentina vs USA - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 5.45am

Match 9

England vs France - International Stadium Yokohama, Saturday, October 12, 9.15am

Match 10

USA vs Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 6.45am

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland - International Stadium Yokohama, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 - Sapporo Dome, Saturday, September 21, 5.45am

Match 2

Wales 43 Georgia 14 - City of Toyota Stadium, Monday, September 23, 11.15am

Match 3

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30 - Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, September 25, 6.15am

Match 4

Georgia 33 Uruguay 7 - Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 6.15am

Match 5

Australia 25 Wales 29 - Tokyo Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 8.45am

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Thursday, October 3, 6.15am

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay - Oita Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 6.15am

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji - Oita Stadium, Wednesday, October 9, 10.45am

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia - Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Friday, October 11, 11.15am

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay - Kumamoto Stadium, Sunday, October 13, 9.15am

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Quarter-Finals: October 19-20.

Semi-Finals: October 26-27.

Bronze Final: November 1.

Final: November 2.

Online Editors