Ruaidhri O'Connor: 'How Schmidt turned Ireland from ‘gallant losers’ to slayers of the best'

Certainly, beating them in a winner-takes-all clash in Tokyo in October is an altogether more difficult task than any June or November international, but psychologically Ireland are in a far better place for having won two of the last three meetings.

Under Joe Schmidt, the Irish mindset has shifted considerably when facing the men in black.

When he took over from Declan Kidney, the reference point was a 60-0 hammering in Hamilton.

There are eight survivors from that record loss in the Irish squad, seven of whom are likely to start in Saturday's quarter-final, and, if you'd brought up the prospect of facing the All Blacks to Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony and Seán Cronin back in 2012, they'd have likely run a mile.

Seven years on, they've all beaten New Zealand at least once and some of them have done it three times.

It started with that close call in 2013. Ryan Crotty's try won the battle, but the experience prepared Ireland for the wars to come. The exceptional first-half performance that day became the benchmark.

When the teams met again in Chicago, Ireland went on the rampage - scoring five tries to make history. Two weeks later, New Zealand brought their dark fury to Dublin and Beauden Barrett rose above the violence to complete the revenge mission.

In 2018, they returned at the end of Ireland's glorious year and were beaten fair and square.

Schmidt's side's form since has eroded the belief in the team on the outside, but within the four walls of their team hotel in Tokyo's Disneyland there is a quiet confidence about what they can achieve when the two sides meet for the fifth and final time in his tenure.

"They got so close… I wasn't involved in 2013 and unfortunately came off second best late in the game but the group as a whole has grown the past couple of years," forwards coach Simon Easterby said of the change in mindset. "The ability to beat teams on our day has gathered pace over the last few years.

"As a team, we were often gallant losers in my time as a player. We pushed teams close every now and then. We had the odd winning streak against the top sides and then maybe we'd fall over.

"But the consistency that Joe has brought over the last five or six seasons and the confidence he has brought - not just to beat the likes of the All Blacks but to go to South Africa, to go to Australia and win a series, to win Championships, to win a Grand Slam.

"The confidence that the group has with the game-plan, the confidence that they have in Andy Farrell's defence, I think there is a combination of different things that have come together.

"A lot of them all have to come together at the same time, and sometimes when you don't quite get everything right, sometimes we're not good enough. We've seen that as well.

"So we have to be at our best or close to our best on Saturday and if we are then we'll push them all the way.

"I think they know that, but we also have to be wary of the threats that they bring, and Joe is across all of that detail, across our mindset and our understanding of what it takes to beat a team like the All Blacks.

"That filters through the group as we go through the week and I think the confidence that we gain from it has been shown in a couple of performances that we've had against them.

"You know that you're always in a hell of a game and to beat them you've got to be at your best. That provokes excitement, a bit of anxiety because you know you have to get nearly everything right.

"That drives this group. The challenge and demands they put on themselves shows that we can raise our game for the likes of New Zealand, South Africa, England in Twickenham, two Test wins in Australia… those type of challenges have often been met by this team and this Saturday is no different."

While they draw on them for confidence, Ireland won't be harping on about their previous wins this week.

As O'Mahony explains, all of those performances feed into the ability to make the right decisions at pressure moments in all-or-nothing matches.

"We've been lucky enough to get through a lot of things over the last whatever, six, seven, eight years," he said. "I'm lucky, I've got 60-odd caps, whether you have 60 of them or a 120 or two or three, you go back to the experiences you've had and you go back to your club experiences and you always come back to your instinct which is something that we've built since we've been playing international rugby.

"You've been building your instinct to play at this level and what you rely on. The instinct this team has built is what we'll always fall back on. We've worked hard on that over the last long period."

So, having faced them with Ireland and the Lions, what has he learned?

"Every time you play them it's got to be a step up from your best performance," the Munster skipper said. "They draw that out of teams through their quality and their performances.

"You need to cut down your mistakes. You see from the Rugby Championship and from playing them ourselves, and the games they've been involved with over the last couple of weeks, you turn ball over to them and they'll lap it up and you'll be under your sticks.

"So it's about keeping your error count down and it's about having a fairly complete performance to get amongst them."

They have reached that place before under Schmidt and can call on that experience this week. It won't guarantee anything, but it will certainly be a big help as they face the Haka and all that comes with it on Saturday.

