Ruaidhri O'Connor: 'How long can new-found love affair between the neutral and the English rugby team last?'

For many, an English exit from a big tournament is one of life's great pleasures. No matter how we convince ourselves we've matured as a nation, the sight of the latest penalty shoot-out collapse or pool stage capitulation brings out a certain sense of glee in the casual Irish sports fan.

And yet it seems a lot of the same people will tune in to Saturday morning's Rugby World Cup final hoping for a repeat of England's performance against New Zealand. If they get that, they'll beat South Africa.

Eddie Jones' list of achievements is long and impressive. He has never seemed to care about popularity, but somehow along the way he has turned the biggest, loudest rugby nation in earth into a likeable team.

It will hardly last.

Perhaps it will be the first blast of 'Swing Low', it could be the sight of the opinion-splitting Owen Farrell lifting the Webb Ellis Cup, maybe it will be the talk of knighthoods and the realisation that we'll never hear the end of it.

Definitely, by Sunday, February 23 when Ireland take on England at Twickenham the whole thing will have lost its lustre for the Irish fan.

But, for now, somehow England are the people's champions.

It is possible to draw comparisons between the country rowing in behind Kerry in last month's All Ireland final against Dublin. The All Blacks were going for three in a row and that sort of dominance gets old quickly.

However, there is a sense that an English win this weekend will be good for the game given the exciting way with which they attack these games.

South Africa may have an Irish connection in their assistant coach Felix Jones and the Munster connection that runs through him and four other members of the squad and management but there is not a lot to love about the way the 'Boks are playing rugby right now.

In 2003, it was easy for the neutral to row in behind hosts Australia because Martin Johnson et al had played limited, effective rugby all the way to the final.

That was a squad full of senior pros, a group of men with plenty of history against Irish teams between the red carpet affair at Lansdowne Road and the 'Hand of Back' at the Millennium Stadium.

Sixteen years on, it's less clear-cut.

Some would say it's all part of maturing as a nation, others will somehow claim that English support for Ireland's World Cup 2023 bid built the good-will, but given the current political tensions supporting England is hardly the natural jumping-off point for most Irish people.

Jones himself is a polarising figure, a man whose comments about Johnny Sexton in 2016 provoked real outrage and his remarks about the 'scummy Irish' resulted in faux uproar.

Yet, there is something compelling about the man who took over a team broken after capitulating under the weight of pressure at their home World Cup.

He rebuilt that team in a matter of months into a force capable of winning the Grand Slam and then backing it up with another title.

Then, he was forced to regenerate and rebuild; moving on his captain and revolutionising his back-row while spreading the team's tactical wings.

All the while, he spoke openly about succeeding in Japan. He's backed up every word.

Along with his fellow Australian Scott Wisemantel, he created an attacking game full of ambition and width; based on a powerful pack of forwards comfortable with the ball in hand.

When they execute to the limit of their ability as they did against New Zealand last weekend, it's breath-taking to watch.

"It evolves, mate," Jones said yesterday when asked if he always envisaged his England team playing this way.

"One of the best conversations I ever had was about two years ago with Louis van Gaal.

"He explained it really simply. He said every coach has an idea of the way they want to play the game, so I want to play the game one way, then you get your squad, the cultural context of your squad and then you work out what shape you can play. I

"I always had an idea of how I wanted to play, but it depends on the players you have.

"I wanted to develop a power style of rugby as the England have tough, big players.

"It suited us to play a power style of rugby and we will be tested on Saturday as we are playing against the other most powerful team in the world."

Creating an English identity was key to what Jones has put in place.

With Maro Itoje, Sam Underhill and Tom Curry setting the physical tone, they have game-breakers in every department with Kyle Sinckler the best ball-playing tighthead around right now and the Vunipola brothers capable of rare feats.

Big Billy's support of Israel Folau besmirches his reputation in the eyes of many, but there are few better with ball in hand. The double pivot of George Ford and Owen Farrell offers lots of potential, with Manu Tuilagi capable of greatness.

In the back-three, Elliot Daly offers smarts and Anthony Watson and Jonny May bring raw, thrilling speed.

They are cohesive, they are effective and it is clear from being around them that they love it.

"100pc," he said. "The players are proud of the style they play and they know it's their style. It's not someone else's style. They have evolved the style of play they have evolved the tactics they play with and they own the game. So they are really proud of how they play."

The message from Jones all week is to enjoy the occasion and to embrace the moment.

"We will play with no fear," he said. "Play with no fear. How fantastic is it for a young bunch of guys; every sporting person out there is looking at the game. It's the biggest sporting event on at that time.

"Saturday night is the biggest sporting event in the world. And our players get to play in that arena. What an exciting opportunity for them to be themselves, to play with spirit, to play with pride and an English style of play?"

That style of play is winning friends.

"I'll get hung drawn and quartered, but for the first time I think it would be great if England won," Brian O'Driscoll said this week.

"I think the way England have played and the way they've progressed it would be good if they were able to play somewhat like that and deliver a performance that was worthy of world champions.

"Huge credit to South Africa for managing to get to a World Cup final the way they have played but we are trying to promote the game!"

In being a neutral hoping for an English win, O'Driscoll won't be alone.

Jones wanted his team to embrace being English, to play to the nation's traditional strengths yet in doing so he's broadened their appeal.

Quietly, it's been one of his best achievements

Online Editors