Roy Curtis: 'This World Cup collapse demolishes the notion that Joe Schmidt is the master coach of his era'

All those giddy and illogical pretensions that Joe Schmidt would conjure a memory for the ages were exposed as a dazzling mirage, an epic illusion, a half-baked phantasm.

What a savage dividing line there was between the imperious champions and a brutally disabled Irish side, one unable to showcase even a remnant of over-hyped talents.

Like England, Wales and Japan already in 2019, the All Black hammer smashed down on a fragile, blundering, mixed-up Ireland, demolishing so many overblown conceits.

The veneer that Rory Best's team were authentic challengers was peeled back, as Ireland, glassy eyed and with legs of straw, endured a soul-scarring annihilation.

On the day a team ranked number one on the planet a month ago was supposed to deliver a megaphone roar, they failed to summon so much as a whisper.

As they uselessly thrashed, as they bled out, as they were devoured alive, so the notion of Schmidt as a superior, untouchable tactician also took a savage, irreparable blow.

If his CV includes some dazzling and imperishable glories, if his achievements are properly celebrated, the biggest stage of all has been a theatre of anti-climax.

Twice he has led the nation into a World Cup, every imaginable resource at his disposal and with absolute control guaranteed: an audit of each grotesque tournament failure makes for grim, legacy-tarnishing reading.

Ireland's clanking incoherence on the biggest days, their absence of wit or invention or even token resistance, demolishes any serious notion of the departing Schmidt as the master coach of his era.

If greatness is measured on the ability to deliver on the biggest days, then a cold wind of truth blew across Tokyo and announced Ireland as feeble and mediocre also-rans.

Those November victories over a New Zealand team winding down at the end of long season, even if they felt historic at the time, if they filled the nation with a warm, fuzzy glow, are now exposed as something close to fool's gold, devalued, semi-worthless currency.

Ireland came, they saw and they flopped miserably, unveiling nothing other than a bulging catalogue of inadequacies.

Pick your gruesome image: Johnny Sexton missing touch with a penalty, Conor Murray spilling a routine catch, Robbie Henshaw – who would later secure a touchdown that didn't feel like any kind of even the tiniest consolation - unable to gather the ball with a try at his mercy.

Or, strikingly, Joe Schmidt, a portrait of helplessness, bent over the ledge in front of his seat in the coach's booth, head bowed, grimacing, scarcely able to watch the unfolding carnage.

As baffled in his search for answers as somebody trying to solve a crossword where the clues are presented in an unfamiliar foreign language.

If there was more than the usual thunder in the pre-match night, the sense of being present at a moment filled with so much possibility rapidly ebbed for the Irish hordes.

New Zealand were fearsome and ferocious, ruthless and relentless, molten and magnificent.

Ireland – as they have been for 12 months now - were tuneless and raspy, an out-of-tune karaoke act asked to headline a stadium concert.

Elevated beyond their station.

Thunderstruck, in their efforts to unlock the black entryway the bedraggled green force resembled nothing so much as a woozy Saturday night reveller fumbling to open the front door with the wrong key.

Before rugby's Supreme Court, they listened as a damning verdict was read: it was one that announced that Ireland are not remotely in the same class as rugby's magnificent standard setters.

This was a rout, a humiliation, a reality check for an Irish side whose status has perhaps been exaggerated and whose inability to adapt to the game's changing drumbeat overindulged in the illogical belief that they might yet summon one huge performance on the biggest day.

Sexton, Murray, Best and the rest of Ireland's feted stars failed dismally to advance beyond the foothills of their ambitions to make this a meaningful contest.

The contrast with the bewitching footwork, masterful ring craft and innovative dazzle of Aaron Smith, Sevu Reece and the imperious Beauden Barrett was stark.

The overwhelming impression was of bristling All Black intent, heroic nerve and gorgeous execution.

And, however cruel a judgement, of Ireland freezing in the face of New Zealand's polar savagery.

If it was always going to require an act of indomitable defiance against unpromising odds, then the truth was that Ireland did not land a single, meaningful punch.

Hopes that something tumultuous and historic might unspool scarcely survived the anthems.

New Zealand owned the ball, belonged in an entirely different world of pace and power. A pair of sniping tries from Smith quickly built a decisive 17-0 lead.

Just a quarter way into the battle and Ireland might as well have been medevacked to the nearest field hospital.

It has been evident that Ireland have stagnated, the world decoding a one-dimensional, low-ambition approach.

If Schmidt has masterminded Grand Slams and European Cup triumphs during a fruitful decade with Leinster and Ireland, here his team looked as tactically time-expired as the carrier pigeon or the smoke signal itself.

Irish supporters wondered into the Tokyo night, toward the izakayas of the mighty city, trailed by a realisation no amount of cooling ales would wash away.

It was the stark understanding that, at one more World Cup, Ireland's place in the pecking order is that of serf, bondservant, doormat upon which the All Black aristocrats deposited the grime from their beautifully sashaying boots.

Online Editors