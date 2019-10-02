Rhys Ruddock hails 'natural leader' Johnny Sexton ahead of first start as Ireland captain

Rhys Ruddock has hailed Johnny Sexton's captaincy credentials as the out-half gets set to skipper Ireland from the start for the first time tomorrow.

It has been a long time coming for Sexton, who took over the armband at Leinster season after Isa Nacewa retired.

Despite missing last week's defeat to Japan through injury, Sexton was heavily involved in the build up behind the scenes.

Ruddock, who is an excellent leader in his own right, has been impressed by how Sexton has shouldered the responsibility.

"A very good one," Ruddock said, when asked what kind of captain Sexton was.

"Last season, with him being the club captain at Leinster, I had a huge amount of experience playing under him.

"But the natural leadership he displays was evident long before he captained me. He demands such high standards of himself first and foremost.

"Even if he’s not training he’ll always be looking to improve – in the video room, in the gym – and that just sets a tone for the people around him. He’s been no different this week.

"Obviously it’s been a tough week for the group but he has definitely led in the way he has driven himself and everyone else on."

Sexton's dialogue with referees has often been scrutinised and he will have to be mindful of that in his dealings with Jerome Garces against Russia.

"We've obviously got Pete (O'Mahony) there in the back-row, a brilliant leader, one of the main leaders in the group here," Ruddock maintained.

"Johnny will obviously have a huge influence with how he deals with the referee.

Rhys Ruddock limbers up during Ireland's captain's run at the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"But he probably doesn't understand the scrum and lineout, I don't think he does anyway!

"So Pete's there and myself, and plenty of guys with plenty of experience who can relay messages, if we've got any breath left."

Ireland's defence coach Andy Farrell encouraged his players, including Sexton to "stay positive" as they look to stay on the side of Garces after another week in which the referees have firmly been in the spotlight.

"He cares so much," Farrell said of Sexton.

"I think you've seen with his captaincy with Leinster that he's learnt from those situations and it helps his game.

"We talked about the conditions on Thursday night, things will happen that aren't going to plan and we need to stay positive with each other and the referee and in the way that we play the game as well. Johnny is aware of all that."

