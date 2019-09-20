Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Friday 20 September 2019

Revealed: Joe Schmidt puts full faith in Jordan Larmour for full-back role as he names team for World Cup opener

Coach names new-look back-three as Kearney and Earls lose fitness race for Cup opener

Head coach Joe Schmidt during Ireland Rugby squad training at the Ichihara Suporeku Park in Ichihara, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Jordan Larmour. Photo: Sportsfile

Rúaidhrí O'Connor

Jordan Larmour has won the battle for the full-back jersey in Ireland's World Cup opener against Scotland.

The Leinster man gets the nod ahead of Andrew Conway to replace the injured Rob Kearney at No 15 in a new-look Ireland back-three.

With Munster team-mate Keith Earls also ruled out through injury, Conway will start on the right wing with Joe Schmidt set to name a strong, familiar-looking side for Sunday's clash with the Scots in Yokohama.

Larmour has had more game-time at full-back than Conway in the past year and his selection is a strong vote of confidence from the head coach.

In the pack, CJ Stander has seen off Jack Conan's challenge to start at No 8 alongside Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier, with Iain Henderson joining James Ryan in the second-row.

Conan is on the bench, with Tadhg Beirne edging Jean Kleyn for the No 19 shirt. Schmidt has selected his first-choice front-row as Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong link up with captain Rory Best. Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter and Niall Scannell provide cover.

There is plenty of familiar combinations behind the scrum too, where Conor Murray links up with Johnny Sexton once again, while Garry Ringrose partners Bundee Aki in midfield.

Jacob Stockdale joins Conway and Larmour in the back-three, with Chris Farrell on the bench. Jack Carty is the replacement out-half and Luke McGrath provides cover for Murray.

Schmidt said Earls and Kearney are fit but had not quite shaken off their injuries to have enough training time to merit selection.

"Keith Earls was the sharpest player on Wednesday at training," he commented.

"He's good and Rob Kearney trained well as well.

"We were really just getting tight for time. The best continuity we had was to have the guys we'd had training through the time we were here.

"It's exciting to have the back three we've got as well. It's a great opportunity and a fantastic challenge."

Scotland are due to name their team at 9.30 this morning.

IRELAND (v Scotland) – J Larmour; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; I Henderson, James Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, CJ Stander. Reps: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, A Porter, T Beirne, J Conan, L McGrath, J Carty, C Farrell.

Irish Independent

