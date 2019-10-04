Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'Deep down, Ireland know they're in trouble'

Russia were dispatched, but there was little to love about a performance that saw the team that came into this tournament as the top-ranked side make the lowest-ranked team look like a contenders.

Peter O'Mahony took the biscuit when he described the Russians as "a quality side", while Joe Schmidt said he was "really happy" with the way his team had played.

Deep down, they know they're in trouble.

While Vasily Artemyev and his courageous side are buying into the World Cup experience and winning respect, Ireland look like the weight of the world is on their shoulders. Russia, remember, played with 14 men for 20 minutes.

The humidity is certainly playing a role, but it can't explain the hollowed-out look on their faces as they go about their business. This is supposed to be the highlight of their careers, but it looks like playing for their country at this World Cup is the most difficult thing they have ever done.

Few teams enjoy the travelling support Ireland has in Japan and the green army are having a good time regardless of what's going on on the pitch. The players should feed off that energy, but instead they look like they're being sapped of vitality because of the weight of responsibility.

After this win in at the Misaki Stadium, they repeated the bow to the crowd they'd introduced after the Scotland win but things feel very, very different now.

Ireland made 18 handling errors, but it felt like more even to their coach.

"We were a little bit loose tonight and in those conditions with the high humidity, we know there was 65 handling errors in the two games (in Kobe) previously, I don't know we maybe tried to make 65 ourselves," he said in his television interview, before providing a more positive front in the press conference room.

Schmidt knows that all of the blood, sweat and tears he has poured into this job will be for nothing if he doesn't find a way to get a tune out of this team in the next 15 days.

Trouble

Whether it is New Zealand or South Africa will be dictated by his own team's points haul and results elsewhere.

Steve Hansen and Rassie Erasmus slept soundly last night anyway. Nothing they saw beneath the Misaki Stadium roof would trouble them unduly.

Of course, there remains a possibility that Ireland could summon a one-off performance to create history. It just seems so unlikely now.

They have good players, many of whom are playing well, but the collective is not functioning.

Perhaps the area of greatest concern is the back-row and the player most at risk right now is O'Mahony who once again looked underpowered and ill-disciplined.

He took his try well and was good out of touch, but he isn't an openside wing-forward and was outplayed by one of the breakout stars of the competition in the Russia's Tagir Gadzhiev.

Ireland would kill for a player like the doughty Gadzhiev of Dagestan, a man whose approach mirrors the injured Dan Leavy.

Without the Leinster man, Ireland's back-row looks under-powered but Rhys Ruddock is one of those who looks to be on top of his game and able to mix it with the big boys.

CJ Stander's slavish addiction to contact remains a frustration, but he does give the team energy but his compatriot Jean Kleyn is not at the level. Leaving Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux and Devin Toner behind increasingly looks like a mistake. The Munster lock just hasn't justified the decision to pick him.

Alongside him, Tadhg Beirne was one of the better performers but the front-row of Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan won't be happy with their day given the way Russia got on top in the scrums.

Kilcoyne was good with ball in hand, but Kirill Gotovtsev had him in all sorts of bother at scrum-time.

With Cian Healy out of form, this was an opportunity but he'll be back on the bench for the big ones.

Scannell didn't do enough to move Rory Best on, while Ryan is a game player who is unlikely to feature again if Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter stay fit.

There were 11 changes, it should be remembered, while conditions were tough but the errors and lack of on-field innovation in attack was quite something.

Behind the scrum, Luke McGrath played well and Sexton was Sexton. Chances of avoiding disaster rest squarely on his shoulders.

Bundee Aki was awful, but we know he's capable of better and from Garry Ringrose out the players played well.

The problem was that the cohesion is way off.

After a full World Cup cycle, after all of Schmidt's tireless commitment to developing a team ethic and a squad, they played as if they'd never met each other.

Ireland travelled to Fukuoka this morning and, with no game for eight days, they will be given the weekend off. A night out is the catch-all Irish solution to any problem, but perhaps blowing off a bit of steam would do no harm.

The leadership group might find a quiet corner and find a way of taking some ownership of the situation.

Schmidt is a top-down manager, but his time is coming to a close. On Wednesday, Andy Farrell cited the example of his own 2007 England squad and the 2011 French sides as examples to follow.

Both teams marginalised the management en route to redemption.

Ownership

While overthrowing Schmidt in his final days in charge is a stretch, taking some ownership is essential.

For, while the coach attracts much of the attention, this is the players' World Cup and none of them know if they'll ever be back.

Rory Best, Kearney, O'Mahony, Earls and Sexton are likely playing in their last showpiece, while others can look to their young, retired colleagues and remind themselves that this is the place they worked so hard to be.

They should park the meetings for the weekend and go and enjoy themselves, see a bit of Japan and forget about rugby for a while.

When they reconvene on Monday, they should not kid themselves that this was a good performance. Accept the issues, fix them and move on.

Otherwise, they will join the ranks of every other Irish team that has gone before them in the World Cup era.

After a glorious 2018, this group was supposed to be different.

Right now, it looks like we're watching the same old story unfolding in front of our eyes.

