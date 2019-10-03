Player ratings: Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony the stand-outs in facile Pool A win

ROB KEARNEY: The nuts and bolts are his stock and trade. That old Leinster inside ball was good for a try before miscommunication with Conway allowed Russia an attacking lineout - 6.

ANDREW CONWAY: The all-action wing does have the tendency to run away from his support which must be a source of frustration. Still pounced for a fine try – 6.

GARY RINGROSE: The improved form has been accompanied by those worrying misses in defence. He has the footwork, but not the pace to complete an outside break – 6.

BUNDEE AKI: Ireland’s most durable and consistent centre escaped the scars of Japan. He shot out of defence for a glaring missed tackle and spilled the ball more than once - 4.

KEITH EARLS: The move from right to left did not diminish his enthusiasm to get involved. If there was space, he took it. A poor knock-on from a restart could have been costly - 6.

JONATHAN SEXTON: The attachment of the captaincy was just as big a surprise as the fact he was chosen for this one, playing immaculately at times. Replaced at half-time - 8.

LUKE McGRATH: There is a body of opinion out there that the number nine shirt isn’t as out of reach as previously thought. Alert in defence and chased lost causes - 7.

DAVE KILCOYNE: Those barrelling bursts are the foundation of his game, making Ireland’s second with a typical tear through the middle to go with so many others – 7.

NIALL SCANNELL: The best thrower had to have a big one to threaten Best’s tenure. The lineout was smooth and the carries were mainly close to the ruck – 5.

JOHN RYAN: The scrum was productive in churning out penalties with the tight-head due his credit there. Knows his limitations and plays to them. Instrumental for Ruddock’s try – 5.

TADHG BEIRNE: He feasted on the lineout, was everywhere in the loose, pressurising the ball at the ruck and coming onto the ball at pace to test the Russians – 7.

JEAN KLEYN: He was exposed as a ball player and looked short of the power needed to administer the ‘enforcer role.’ He just doesn’t run through or over people – 4.

RHYS RUDDOCK: There had to be a ‘this is your chance’ feeling about this one and the Man of the Match award was earned out of sheer hard work – 7.

PETER O’MAHONY: There was a rip in the tackle, a cleanly taken try, an intercept in midfield, a lineout steal, all of which were the big moments for which he is renowned - 8.

JORDI MURPHY: The multi-purpose performer was just warming to his role when a rib injury cut his night short. Tried to shake it off. Lasted just 26 minutes - 5.

REPLACEMENTS

CJ Stander did what he does on the ball - 7.

Jack Carty appeared to have trouble keeping his feet but used the chip ball well - 6.

Jordan Larmour was the spark behind Ringrose’s try - 7.

Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson all came on before the bonus-point was secured.

THE HEAD COACH

JOE SCHMIDT: No one will be fooled by the five points, least of all the coach. There was no sense of Ireland getting back to anything like their best - 5.

Online Editors