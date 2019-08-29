Peter O’Mahony will lead a much-changed Ireland out to play Wales at The Principality on Saturday afternoon (KO2.30, Channel 4).

Peter O'Mahony to captain much-changed Ireland side as Jack Carty makes first start against Wales

The Irish team shows eleven changes from Twickenham with the captain Peter O'Mahony, Iain Henderson, Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale returning for more action.

There will be first starts for Will Addison, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John and James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan.

From these, James Ryan, Conan, Addison and Kilcoyne will go in completely cold, all three given every incentive to put their best foot forward.

Perhaps, the most interesting aspect is the absence of a genuine out-half in the replacements with Addison and Garry Ringrose the most likely options.

The challenge is out there to those with the mental fortitude to cause a last-minute rethink or late confirmation to the coaches.

For sure, it is a lot better to have some element of control over the final decision by playing than to sit, stir and stew over what Schmidt will do.

IRELAND: W Addison; A Conway, C Farrell, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Carty, K Marmion; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, John Ryan, I Henderson, James Ryan, T Beirne, P O'Mahony (capt), J Conan.

Replacements: R Best, A Porter, T Furlong, D Toner, J Murphy; L McGrath, G Ringrose, D Kearney.

