Captain Peter O'Mahony said Ireland were intent on putting some pride back in the jersey in Cardiff today.

Peter O'Mahony: 'It was a rough week, I'll be honest.. but we put pride back in the jersey'

Joe Schmidt's men beat Wales 22-17 in Cardiff to bounce back from their record defeat to England last weekend.

The win ended a long run of home wins for Warren Gatland on his final game as Welsh coach in Wales. He names his squad tomorrow.

Ireland, meanwhile, submit their squad to World Rugby early next week and will announce it publicly after next week's return fixture against Ireland in a week's time.

And the players will feel much better about their prospects after the win.

"It was a rough week, I'll be honest. We knew we needed a performance. It's never an easy task, wasn't about the result, it was about the performance," O'Mahony said.

"It's good to get some things back on track, defensively good. We'll certainly take a win in Cardiff.

"That says a lot, it shows how good Wales have been and it's a credit to them. We know how difficult it is to come and get a result.

"But today was about putting some pride back in Ireland jersey, I felt we did that.

"It's a difficult place to come play, to get a performance and a win. From players it was a long week, itching to get out there and we left the jersey in a better place."

After a poor day in London, Ireland's lineout was much better today and the scrum was superb in the second-half with Andrew Porter earning a penalty try and forcing Leon Brown into a yellow card

"Our set-piece was below average last week and, again, we know the quality Wales have so we needed to be right. It was certainly a step forward," O'Mahony said.

"We had a good look at our lineout, there was things in our control we didn't control last week. That was certainly disappointing

"I thought our process this week was a lot better, a week is a long time in rugby and we knew we had to put a performance in this week and had to represent the jersey in a better fashion and I felt we did that."

The two teams meet again at the Aviva Stadium in their final warm-up game and Wales coach Warren Gatland said his team will be at close-to-full-strength in the return fixture.

Online Editors