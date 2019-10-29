Off-loads, better passing and a steady transition key to revival - O'Driscoll

Brian O'Driscoll folds himself into a plush sofa in what is normally the VIP lounge of an exclusive Tokyo bar and considers the national question with the small contingent of Irish journalists left in Japan.

What, we've all been wondering, went wrong in 2019?

The former captain is still here working for ITV and yesterday he donned his Land Rover t-shirt and did some ambassadorial work.

He'd have hoped to be covering Ireland, instead he's considering why they're not still here.

O'Driscoll defends Joe Schmidt's legacy, but concedes that the failure to evolve after beating the All Blacks cost Ireland dear.

"The lack of evolution probably hurt us," he says. "It hurt him a bit... it felt as if we ran out of ideas."

So, what does he mean when he says there was a lack of evolution?

"We put so much trust in Joe's system and people ask you, as a player, if you see the year not going well would you not go to Joe and say, 'I think we need to modify things'," he expands. "It's very hard when you have had that level of success, when you've backed him and he has delivered time and time again.

"I felt as if there was still too much of a set-piece focus, I don't know how much we were focused on our multi-phase.

Easier

"We were a bit risk averse, we've got to become... you look at the off-load stats, we've got to make the game a bit easier for ourselves. You've got to try and push offloads a little bit more, encourage it and you've got to practise it.

"I don't know how much of that goes on in training, but you can see how Leinster's game is evolving in the last few years. Guys that were never passers or off-loaders are getting it into their game.

"That's another area that we have to evolve. We've historically been poor off-loaders, that's an obvious opportunity to evolve any game-plan; changing the point of contact and not having as many rucks, not making it as confrontational and using our skill-sets of fast feet of (Jordan) Larmour, (Jacob) Stockdale and (Keith) Earls who didn't have a lot of opportunity this World Cup."

It seems Ireland's review will hone in on the poor passing ability of Irish players. New Zealand's capacity in that department was the difference, O'Driscoll says.

"They taught us a lesson in passing and that, for me, was the most stark contrast, " he says. "I've never seen passing like that.

"Joe has always prided his teams on being good passing teams. On the basis of that, we still have a long way to go because I don't think I've ever seen a team as good at it and it allowed them to play any sort of way.

"I don't think that's only with the Irish senior team. We've got to have a rethink within our systems and our grass-roots. That has to be more of a focus.

"It's New Zealand's greatest strength. They're better passers than us. It doesn't need to be knee-jerk but we've got to evolve the game and that's one way of making it easier, becoming very good passers of the ball."

Schmidt is gone and it's up to Andy Farrell to guide the transition at senior level. And O'Driscoll believes the change should be gradual, with an emphasis on evolution over revolution.

"When you look at some of our best players coming to the winter of their career it creates a nervousness," he said. "Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton... Peter O'Mahony's body looked pretty beaten up.

"So, if you look at those guys they have been huge guys for Ireland and their clubs. It might be hard for them to get better from what we've seen.

"I suppose there's a bit of nervousness, but excitement comes with that opportunity of seeing more Joey Carbery, seeing more of whatever half-back comes in, seeing more of hopefully Dan Leavy getting back fit.

"I've talked to Paulie (O'Connell) a bit and there's some good talent coming through the Munster ranks, particularly in the pack, and the Leinster assembly line... there is reason to have hope.

"But, am I immediately expecting a bounce back? I think there's going to be a bedding-in process."

With Rory Best retiring, the captaincy is now a live issue and as someone who took over the role as a 23-year-old, O'Driscoll is being held up as an example James Ryan can follow.

"He's absolutely capable of being captain. Some will say what's the rush?" he says. "Maybe give Johnny Sexton the captaincy for a year and let him become the mainstay and leader in that pack for a year before giving it to him. There's no rush.

"Will he be the captain for the World Cup in 2023? All things being equal you'd be hopeful. That makes sense."

