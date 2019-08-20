Nine Irish players who could have their World Cup dreams broken
The hour is approaching when Joe Schmidt will have to share bad news with nine more players as he finalises his World Cup plans.
For all of the conjecture and intrigue, the coach will be swayed more by what he sees inside the bubble than outside of it.
These are the nearly nine that could have their dreams broken.
1. JACK McGRATH
2. NIALL SCANNELL
The selection of Rob Herring to start ahead of the Munster hooker was a sign of what could be to come. There was a reprieve in Herring’s back spasm which Scannell did not quite do enough push ahead of the Ulsterman or the dynamic impact of Sean Cronin.
3. TADHG BEIRNE
Schmidt’s choice of the Kildare man as the loose-forward replacement against Italy was a positive outcome. The two turnovers in quick fashion were eye-catching for the X-Factor forward. He just doesn’t fit into the strict Irish system, preferring to roam the fringes with a licence to poach at will.
4. TOMMY O’DONNELL
The Munster openside is one of Ireland’s better athletes, Rhys Ruddock citing his engine as noteworthy.
It is O’Donnell’s lack of versatility as an openside that will work against him in the scramble for places.
5. RHYS RUDDOCK
6. LUKE McGRATH
The Leinster half-back has been denied the right to truly challenge Kieran Marmion’s ranking by a number of injuries in key moments of recent seasons.
He did not look quite as sharp as he needed to against Italy and Marmion might just hold on to be Conor Murray’s understudy.
7. ROSS BYRNE
The Leinster out-half is unlikely to see the game time he has to have to give Jack Carty a run for his money. The ankle injury to Joey Carbery will make a third ten a necessity against Scotland in Ireland’s the opening game of the World Cup.
8. CHRIS FARRELL
The fact is Will Addison, Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour could play at outside centre, at a push, probably leaving three slots available for true midfielders. Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose will travel on merit and Addison’s versatility anywhere from thirteen-to-fifteen could be decisive.
9. DAVE KEARNEY
Online Editors
