George Ford has been restored at fly-half for England's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

New Zealand v England: George Ford returns for Eddie Jones' men while All Blacks make one change

Ford was named on the bench for the last-eight rout of Australia but will now act as playmaker in chief for the biggest match of the Eddie Jones era.

Henry Slade must settle for a place on the bench to accommodate Ford with Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi forming the centre combination.

New Zealand have made one change to their match day squad.

The All Blacks saw off Ireland 46-14 last Saturday to book a place in the last four and coach Steve Hansen has largely kept the faith as the side look to win their third consecutive World Cup.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been named on the bench for the game at the International Stadium Yokohama, while Ardie Savea moved to seven and Scott Barrett is at six.

Sam Cane, who started against Ireland, moves to the bench, while hooker Codie Taylor is set to win his 50th cap.

Hansen laughed off spying suggestions surrounding one of England's training sessions earlier this week being filmed by an unidentified cameraman who was spotted in one of the residential buildings overlooking the pitch.

England head coach Eddie Jones did not allege that New Zealand were responsible, and Hansen told reporters on Thursday: "Eddie and I both know that all is fair in love and war. There is nothing better in war than throw a wee distraction out that you guys (media) can't resist.

"It's the best clickbait in the world - someone's spying on us.

"He didn't call at us. He was very deliberate in not doing that.

"He talked about it being somebody else. It was probably the same bloke who videoed us when we were there, but everyone has jumped on it and he's been successful in getting the clickbait.

"He was very particular about what he said, that someone had filmed their training. He said it could have been a supporter. He didn't say New Zealand did it."

Asked if it was a case of mind games, Hansen added: "It is only a mind game if you buy into it.

"We are not buying into it. It has allowed us to have a good laugh. I am chuckling away.

"I get a text - 'how are you going, Steve? Pretty good, thanks Eddie'. He's laughing, I'm laughing. You guys are getting what you want because everyone is clicking on the bait."

Asked if Jones had accompanied his text with a smiley face emoji, Hansen joked: "No, he's not a smiley face man!"

