New Zealand have undermined own values by giving Reece starring role

If he hadn't pleaded guilty to assault in a New Zealand court room last October, he would be in Galway, preparing for their clash with the Cheetahs at the Sportsground.

Instead, the IRFU and the western province opted to tear up his contract offer as a result of a case that saw him discharged without conviction, with a fine of $NZ750, after he assaulted his partner on a night out in Hamilton in July, 2018.

According to a police report, Reece told his girlfriend she needed to "shut up and listen to him", in stronger words, before he was seen grabbing her and pulling her to the ground. A doorman intervened, but the victim was left with injuries to her upper face, waist and left knee.

In the wake of the court's decision and Connacht's decision to terminate his contract, the winger was left in limbo; suspended for one New Zealand provincial game and told to undertake counselling and help programmes.

He wasn't in limbo for long. The Fijian-born 22-year-old was picked up by the Crusaders and went on to star for the Super Rugby champions as they retained their title. The All Blacks recognised his form and rewarded him with a first cap in July and a place in the World Cup squad.

It was a sliding-doors moment that led to a glittering year and it could end in World Cup glory, but judging by his response yesterday, it is not a moment in the winger's life he is proud of and wants to revisit.

"That's a tough question," he responded at yesterday's press conference in Tokyo. "Like I said before. I'm here now, I can't dwell too much on what-ifs. It's just sort of, for me, moving forward, about how I carry myself and contribute to the team on Saturday."

While the IRFU felt that Reece's actions did not fall into line with their values, the All Blacks do not appear to have had such concerns.

Steve Hansen copped plenty of flak for the decision, and he further courted controversy when he offered his own opinions on domestic violence, suggesting that it "is not a gender thing".

But the experienced coach rode out the storm and selected the winger for the World Cup anyway.

Reece is undeniably a superb player, but the decision to pick him ahead of established players like Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith appears to be at odds with the All Blacks' famed culture.

Built by mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka, the world champions' value system is a topic covered in many leadership books and coaches across the world have tried to replicate their dressing-room culture.

"They are people who put themselves ahead of the team, people who think they're entitled to things, expect the rules to be different for them, people operating deceitfully in the dark, or being unnecessarily loud about their work," he said of the All Blacks' famed 'no dickheads' policy.

"Often teams put up with it because a player has so much talent. We look for early warning signs and wean the big egos out pretty quickly. Our motto is, if you can't change the people, change the people.

"The management might not spot these counterproductive behaviours. The players and leaders themselves should call others out for their inflated egos."

Where Reece fits into that is something only Hansen can consider.

The decision to include him shows the lengths the coach is willing to go to, the sacrifices he is willing to make as he looks to sustain the All Blacks' place on top of the world, that he is willing to risk the team's reputation as being cultural leaders to select a player with such a record.

Certainly, the IRFU has no regrets despite losing out on a player who could have transformed Connacht on the pitch and ultimately ended up playing for Ireland after five seasons.

"For us, it was the right decision," chief executive Philip Browne said in July. "For Connacht, it was the right decision and for the IRFU. At the end of the day, we have values and you either stand by your values or you don't.

"We effectively said, 'We think this is not the greatest thing for us to do.' At the same time, you obviously have to look at the fact that every person has their own challenges and it's not for us to be, effectively, judgmental on the individual.

"But at the same time, it's important for us that we live the values that we put up on the wall.

"I think it was the right decision."

Ironically, that decision could cost Ireland dear if Reece plays to his undoubted potential in Tokyo.

"He's got real X-factor, you've seen what he can do," Ireland scrum coach and former All Black Greg Feek said. "I was at a game in New Zealand when he scored a couple of tries against the Lions (for the Provincial Barbarians), the skill level he has is pretty special."

He's so good at rugby, the All Blacks have made peace with his indiscretions and selected him anyway. New Zealand players' representative Rob Nichol backed Reece's rehabilitation earlier this year and said he deserves a second chance.

"Sevu Reece was absolutely involved in an incident. He has done everything everyone wanted and more in terms of owning it and trying to address the issue," he said. "He lost his overseas contract, he effectively had no contract and then an opportunity come up at the Crusaders."

He has made the most of that chance and the All Black threat is all the stronger for his inclusion in the team.

But selecting him has left them open to the accusation that they have undermined their own culture for the sake of the win.

