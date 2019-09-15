Neil Francis: 'The Rugby World Cup has a major flaw - and the tournament could stall if it is not fixed'

Remember those potato sack O'Neill's Ireland jerseys they made us wear? If it was raining you'd be carrying an extra stone and if it was hot then you would be sweating off a stone.

Then there were the sleeves. The notion of sleeves is rather quaint, a bit like something out of the 1920s, but as far as I was concerned they had to go and I took a scissors to them in the dressing room.

When I was done, one sleeve was three inches longer than the other one. No problem. Snip, snip, snip. Whoops . . . Now the other side was longer again.

Syd Millar was watching the desecration of my sacred green jersey.

"What the f*** are you doing? That is an Ireland jersey you are destroying."

Snip, snip. Nearly done Syd. Snip, snip.

I went out wearing a vest.

Bundee Aki and the Ireland team wear Rugby World Cup 2019 caps as they prepare for a photo session during team welcome ceremony ahead of the start of the World Cup in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan last Friday. Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato

At least I got a little bit of ventilation. I can't remember much about the game, except that it was an ultra-violent match - clothes-lining, eye-gouging and blind-siding - and it was kind of weird coming to shake hands with your opposite number after the match was over because he had spent the entire game trying to pull the conkers off you during a rugby international.

It became known as the bag-snatch match.

Nobody was walking right for days afterwards. The lot of them should have been sent to Dr Ruth for some counselling.

Anyway, we won 32-9 and flew on to Sydney to face Australia. With their interest in the competition ended, the Tongans flew back to Tonga . . . or maybe they didn't.

The All Blacks played Tonga in a Test match in Waikato last week. The New Zealanders put 13 tries on the islanders in a 92-7 rout. For some strange reason, Steve Hansen gave out about the lack of games between the two sides.

That could be down to two reasons: The first is because New Zealand keep on robbing Tonga's best players; the second is that if you want the All Blacks to pitch up for a Test match you have to stump up $1m. That is close to the GDP of Tonga.

Anyway, why would you play regular games against somebody who you have no chance of beating . . . ever?

Other than the scoreline, and a four-try performance from George Bridge, the match was unremarkable. Save for one thing. Ryan Crotty, New Zealand's inside centre and a very important player for them, had not played in the Rugby Championship or in the knock-out stages of the Super Rugby Championship and this was his first hit out of the season.

After clearing the entire bench, the All Blacks chose to take Crotty from the field, leaving them with 14 men with 15 minutes still to play.

As an exercise in humiliation, the scale of which most New Zealanders would be blissfully unaware, the concept of actually taking a man from the field when you are 80-plus points ahead doesn't ease the degradation, it compounds it.

What New Zealand were up to was shameful. Back in 2017, when Sonny Bill Williams got a red card for some shoulder-to-face action, the Kiwis were unable to recover themselves and they lost the second Test match against the Lions, going on to only draw the series.

What could deprive the All Blacks of a three-peat? Well when Scott Barrett engaged in a little more shoulder-to-face action and got red in Brisbane the All Blacks struggled again and lost by a big score.

It is conceivable that it could happen again, so in a Test match they simply took a man from the field to see how they got on. They couldn't really give a shite about the sensibilities of the Tongans.

In Japan, the Springboks - who decamped there much earlier than any of the other contenders - beat the hosts 41-7.

The Boks won far easier than the scoreline suggests because they were playing games too, like a cat still playing with a mouse long after the rodent is dead.

The Springboks identified the Japanese as a good counter-attacking side, a bit like the All Blacks, so they kept kicking to the Japanese and inviting them to run back and then gutted and filleted the poor wee Japanese fella who was being used as a guinea pig.

Apart from the obvious slight to their opponents, neither side did anything wrong, or broke any laws, but those two matches signify what is wrong with the world game as we embark on the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup.

What really struck a chord with me was that the gear the Tongans were playing in bore no difference to the gear they played in back in Ballymore in 1987.

The gear is symptomatic of everything else. The disparity in quality and strength between the good teams in physical and financial terms and the also-rans. In 32 years, the gap between the haves and have-nots has grown exponentially.

World Rugby, unconvincingly, are trying to tell us otherwise. It is a failing of World Rugby and its showpiece event.

It is true that at the FIFA World Cup, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Brexitland and Holland from Europe and Brazil and Argentina from South America are the only teams in a 32-country format who realistically will win the cup.

Despite enormous appeal in Africa and Asia, they won't ever win it, but significantly there are no thrashings of weaker sides and every now and then a weaker nation will get into the last 16.

Nobody dies when they lose.

Everyone knows that the same eight sides fill the quarter-finals in the rugby equivalent. The issue we have is with the other 12 sides - all of the lowest seeds are amateur.

That just can't continue to happen. Apart from the blow-out scores, it is now just plain dangerous. It is only a matter of time before we have another Max Brito situation. #

The semi-pro sides are in even more danger because they actually think they can compete on an equal footing with the professionals.

The first international match took place in 1871. The first Rugby World Cup in 1987. The first professional Rugby World Cup was in 1995. What is the timeline before every team is professional and, more importantly, competitive?

If the weaker nations keep getting thumped - and there have been some trouncings in the lead-up to the main event - then what incentive is there to keep coming back?

Already sides like Canada and Romania have fallen away significantly.

The thrashings are a formality and neither side has any real grá for them. Humiliations are not fun. The physical danger is irresponsible.

Uruguay's players are all in danger of serious injury. What on earth are they doing trying to compete with these professional monsters? How many 100-point thumpings will there be before someone says that this can't continue?

I would like to see a Plate competition run in conjunction with the knockout stages of the main competition when the weaker teams are out.

Instead of going home they should be allowed compete against opposition of their own calibre. Let's see what encouragement they get if they arrive home with some silverware.

The Rugby World Cup is one of the top 10 sporting occasions in the world with a huge television audience.

It has been an incredible commercial success but this could stall unless World Rugby deal with the amateur element and the series of dangerous training ground run-outs that are labelled as Test matches.

Maybe send out 12 or 13 pros against the amateur sides just to even things up. Ah yes, the Kiwis are always at the forefront . . .

