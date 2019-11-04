Most influential player, biggest let-down and best moustache - Ruaidhri O'Connor's alternative World Cup awards

Somehow Maro Itoje was left off the nominees list for World Player of the Year despite being the dominant force in his England team. While Owen Farrell steered the ship, Itoje was the engine. He was a man who produced big moment after big moment, winning key battles and establishing himself as the class act in a historically strong field of second-rows. Even when the final was going against his team, Itoje kept fighting the good fight until the bitter end.

Performance of the tournament

New Zealand were outstanding against Ireland, England were even better against the All Blacks and then Rassie Erasmus's South Africa had the last laugh with a sensational final performance rooted in Springbok power but finished with a couple of outrageously good tries.

Coach (and assistant) of the tournament

Erasmus deserves huge credit, but Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown's achievement in topping the pool with Japan cannot be underrated. Skilful, smart and dogged, they won hearts and minds.

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph, left, and attack coach Tony Brown. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Best match

It nearly didn't take place, but Japan's final pool match against Scotland delivered in every way. After Typhoon Hagibis passed, Yokohama welcomed a big crowd and the Brave Blossoms played with substance and style to blow Scotland away and book a first quarter-final spot.

International Rugby Newsletter

Best try

There is an argument for both final tries, but in terms of aesthetics TJ Perenara's sensational effort against Namibia stands alone. It may have been against one of the tournament's minnows and the score was 66-9 at the time, but to make the initial break and then get up and finish was sensational.

Australia's Nic White. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Biggest let-down

Top of the world when the tournament began, Ireland never delivered on their potential in Japan. It started well against Scotland, but their form and confidence fell apart. They weren't alone, as Scotland, Australia, Fiji and New Zealand are among those who will leave disappointed, but Ireland's fall was the hardest.

Best Irish player

It's tough to call after such a disappointing campaign, but James Ryan can leave with his head held high despite the team's performances. Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, and Dave Kilcoyne all had decent campaigns.

Least grand finale

Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini were all set for one last hurrah against the All Blacks in what was to be Conor O'Shea's final game in charge, but despite Italy's chance of making the last eight, the match was cancelled due to the typhoon.

Worst contingency plan

World Rugby said the contingency plans in place for a weather event were robust, but it turned out they couldn't move the three matches affected by Typhoon Hagibis and declared them 0-0 draws. No doubt they made the decision for the right reasons, but it compromised the tournament's integrity and imbalanced the knockouts.

Community spirit

After their game against Namibia was claimed by Typhoon Hagibis, the Canadian team helped with the clean-up.

Community service

A win over Fiji in Kamaishi meant Uruguay were the darlings of the pool stages. When the rugby finished, the South Americans allegedly went on the rampage in a Kumamoto night club.

Best venue

The Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium witnessed history when the Uruguayans beat Fiji and, given everything the locals had been through and the stunning back-drop, it ticked a lot of boxes. Your correspondent didn't make it there, so we'd have to settle for the City of Toyota Stadium which has echoes of Thomond Park, but is a lot more impressive.

Best moustache

We haven't got to the bottom of the reasons why, but the humble ronnie made a big return in 2019 with Russia's Vaz Artemyev and New Zealand coach Scott McLeod strong contenders for the award. Australia's Nic White, however, wins the day with his sublime effort.

Best newcomer

Russia openside Tagir Gadzhiev announced himself as a serious player with strong displays across his side's pool games.

Best referee

England's Wayne Barnes probably would have got the final had his nation not been in it, a steady hand throughout. Australia's Nic Berry deserves a mention, while Nigel Owens was good in the knockouts.

What we'll miss

Ramen, sushi, the welcoming Japanese people, the vibrancy of the cities, the incredible public transport network and the singing toilets.

What we won't

Pillows stuffed with ball bearings, incessant noise, menus full of offal.

Best city

Tokyo is a hub of energy and excitement, Kyoto is a cultural gem but there's something about the southern city of Fukuoka that ticked just about every box. Not as busy as the capital, but with plenty of life and lots to do.

Team of the tournament

The back-three: Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), Anthony Watson (England), Josh Adams (Wales) One of the toughest areas of the field to pick, there is a lot of quality left out but this trio of players all delivered for their teams across the tournament.

Barrett shifted from out-half to full-back seamlessly and even in the defeat to England he was one of the few who kept carrying the All Black fight.

Watson's return from a post-Lions injury has quietly been a major turning point in England's renaissance, while Wales' Adams was dangerous throughout and scored a tournament high seven tries.

The midfield: Timothy Lafaele (Japan), Damian de Allende (South Africa)

Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi can count themselves unlucky, as can Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown, but De Allende was consistently excellent and added a layer of menace to the Bok backline, while Japan's Lafaele was sensational throughout; throwing impossible offloads to unlock defences.

Half-backs: Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk (both South Africa)

It helps that they were operating behind the most powerful pack in the tournament, but the pairing ran Rassie Erasmus's game-plan to perfection. They knew it wouldn't be popular, but they kicked when it was necessary, opened up when it was dangerous and Pollard finished as the tournament's top points-scorer.

Front-row: Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa), Shota Horie (Japan), Kyle Sinckler (England)

The 'Beast' rolled back the years in the final, destroying England's scrum in Sinckler's absence.

The Harlequins prop was brilliant until concussion ended his final early.

Japan's Horie, meanwhile, was one of the stars of the pool stages.

Second-row: Maro Itoje (England), Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

Forgive the All Star-esque meddling, but in any other team Du Toit would be lining up in the second-row and starring. He was the Springboks' talisman in much the same way Itoje set the tone for England.

Back-row: Tom Curry (England), Justin Tipuric (Wales), Duane Vermeulen (South Africa)

Although Sam Underhill struggled, Curry turned up in the final with a strong performance. Tipuric was effervescent in the Welsh run to the semi-finals and just edges Sam Cane who was a big loss in the first half against England. Vermeulen edges Kieran Read and Billy Vunipola.

The bench: Jamie George (England), Mako Vunipola (England), Kiril Gotovtsev (Russia), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Kazuki Himeno (Japan), Antoine Dupont (France), Owen Farrell (England), Semi Radradra (Fiji)

Irish Independent