Rob Kearney has emerged as a major doubt for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday.

Rob Kearney has emerged as a major doubt for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday.

More injury worries for Ireland as Rob Kearney emerges as doubt for Scotland clash

Independent.ie understands that the full-back is struggling with an injury and could miss out on this weekend’s clash.

Ireland are already without Robbie Henshaw who damaged his hamstring in training earlier this week while Keith Earls (knee) is a major doubt.

Should Kearney miss out, Jordan Larmour would be expected to take his place.

Ireland will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 1am (Irish time) when an update on Kearney’s fitness will be revealed.

Earlier in the day, Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek said he was 'reasonably positive' about the prognosis of Henshaw's hamstring injury without giving details on the extent of the issue.

"Robbie’s looking a lot better this week, we’re just back from training and still sorting things out but it’s reasonably positive in terms of what we saw," he said at a press conference in Chiba this morning.

"Day by day, week by week things can improve so we’re just taking it like that.

International Rugby Newsletter

"From here on in, we’ll see how it goes over the next few days and then re-assess.

"As you know our collective has always been something we pride ourselves on, we back everyone and we’ve spent a lot of time in pre-season.

"I know what game he’ll be targeting, it’s still early days. We still have hopes for next week.

"It’s very, very unlikely he’ll play this week. You can read between the lines a bit.

"We’ll go day by day, there will be another update next week."

Ireland’s other injury worry is Keith Earls who remains a doubt for Sunday’s clash in Yokohama.

"Keith is chipping away, he’s working hard. He’s his own man, he’s working hard and he’s going good. They’ll look at that (his return to training) this afternoon."

As for Joey Carbery, Feek said the out-half took a full part in training at the Ichihara Suporeku Park in Ichihara overnight.

"Joey was running around today, he trained and I’m happy for him," he said.

"I think he’s living on the whole you’re only as good as your last game! If he can do that he’ll be good."

Online Editors