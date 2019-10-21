Monday Breakdown: How New Zealand turned one of Ireland's best assets into a liability

Considering the manner in which New Zealand ran riot in Tokyo on Saturday, it is amazing to think that Ireland managed to keep them try-less less than 12 months ago. What happened in the intervening time will forever haunt Joe Schmidt.

In Andy Farrell, Ireland have a defence coach who has caused the All Blacks plenty of headaches over the last few years, be it with England, the Lions or Ireland.

That Farrell’s system was breached at such an alarming rate was deeply concerning.

Aggressive line speed has stood to Ireland, but New Zealand turned it into a weakness as they tore the defence to shreds.

The worst thing about Ireland’s shambolic performance was that the warning signs had been there all year and too many of us fell into the trap of believing that they could somehow come up with a once-off performance.

Where was the evidence to suggest that was remotely possible?

It all started in February when England exposed Ireland’s frailties out wide. It was a worrying trend that continued through to the World Cup when Japan did something similar, before New Zealand took it to a whole new level by playing rugby that was simply out of this world.

Ireland missed 32 tackles, which gives them an overall success rate of 78 per cent. That is far below what Schmidt has come to expect from his side and given that the All Blacks’ was up at 91 per cent, Ireland were always up against it.

Throw in another 18 turnovers conceded and any attempts to gain a foothold in the contest were quickly destroyed.

Farrell now has a huge rebuilding job on his hands and one wonders how much he will have been scarred by this experience.

The incoming head coach has already bounced back from one World Cup failure and now he must do so again as the main man.

It remains to be seen what Mike Catt will bring as attack coach because we didn’t see Italy produce anything near enough during his spell with the Azzurri.

Just as Schmidt can feel let down by his experienced players, Farrell will be disappointed by how the team crumbled within a system that has brought them so much success in the not-too-distant past.

Ireland have been too conservative since last year’s memorable season and did not evolve their game-plan enough. That was ruthlessly exposed.

Compare that to New Zealand who essentially ripped up the make-up of their back-line and started again. If this is what the best team in the world are doing, surely everyone else has to sit up and take note.

That will be one of the biggest challenges facing Farrell, who must be brave enough to wield the axe when players are not performing. The likes of the in-form Jordan Larmour, Rhys Ruddock and Andrew Conway can feel hard done by that they didn’t have more of a role to play in the quarter-final defeat, or, in the latter’s case, any role at all.

Steve Hansen was spot on when he warned Ireland that they had become the hunted after they beat the All Blacks last year.

Rather than embrace the pressure that came with it, the rapid decline over the last 12 months has been astounding.

“I don’t want to be sounding rude or smart here but we got told that about Ireland having an advantage over us having won two of the last three,” Hansen said yesterday.

“History is important but it doesn’t dictate the future; it’s a clean slate, it doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past.

“It’s one of the key things about sport, being able to repeat, repeat and repeat. It’s probably the hardest thing to do in sport but one of the things we’ve strived to do is to be better than we were the day before.”

And therein lies one of the many major differences between Ireland and New Zealand. Schmidt’s men have stood still while their rivals left them behind.

Never before has that historic first semi-final felt so far out of reach. In truth, right now, it’s difficult to see how Ireland can make up the kind of ground to even come close to breaking that glass ceiling.

The IRFU had set this team a target of reaching at least a semi-final in Japan; they have spectacularly failed in that regard.

The damage was done in Shizuoka when Japan stunned Ireland but there was nothing at all to suggest in their dismal showing on Saturday that it would have been any different against South Africa.

And that is tough to stomach because this group of players are better than what they showed.

Ultimately, though, it’s the same old hard-luck story and for all the talk of learning from this latest debacle, we have heard it all before.

Unless something drastically changes under the new regime, Ireland will be perennial quarter-finalists for a long time yet.

How New Zealand turned one of Ireland's best assets into a liability

1 - New Zealand win a scrum in an excellent attacking position on the back of two really poor Ireland errors. Firstly, Johnny Sexton missed a penalty kick to touch and then Ireland made a mess off a lineout which resulted in Tadhg Furlong knocking on at the tail.

We can see how Ireland set up to defend the attacking set-piece with Rob Kearney (black) in the back-field while Keith Earls has left space (blue) on the edge.

George Bridge (yellow) hogs the touchline, which should immediately spell danger. Sevu Reece (red) times his run to perfection as he darts straight off Jack Goodhue's shoulder.

2 – There are not many players in the world who could have played the pass that Goodhue executes sublimely and as soon as he finds Reece (red), Ireland are in all sorts of trouble.

Four defenders have been sucked in as they hammer off the line. Reece turns on the after-burners and skips around Earls.

3 – That forces Kearney to step up into the line but the damage is already done. Reece waits until just before the point of contact and releases Bridge, who has held his width the entire time.

4 – Bridge is hauled down just short of the line by Earls but Ireland cannot scramble back and get set quick enough.

Jacob Stockdale (yellow) makes a rash decision and comes in from the side. Reece (red) gets back into position after helping to clear out the ruck and that creates the narrow gap for Aaron Smith (blue) to dart through and score a hammer blow that all stemmed from Ireland's sloppy errors.

Online Editors