Mick Galwey: 'Andy Farrell should give the Ireland captaincy to a man who will lead the side in 2023'

Yes, that we’d score, that we would take that great big fat zero off the scoreboard.

That’s what Ireland were reduced to in Tokyo yesterday as New Zealand feasted on Irish errors and crushed the life out of our team.

The double champions were brilliant, ruthless; every time we made a mess of something it seemed that, two phases later, the Kiwis were threatening our line.

That’s the mark of a great team.

Actually it was a bit like Kerry and the Dubs last month.

We had seasoned champions who just would not concede their throne to eager challengers.

To beat New Zealand yesterday, Ireland would have had to boss them, physically and mentally, and we would have had to play the perfect game, as we did last year in Dublin.

When Johnny Sexton missed that penalty into touch that would have given Ireland a throw-in inside the All Black 22 when the scoreline was only 10-0, I put my hand in my hands and groaned.

I did. I just knew it was a huge game changer – a massive moment in this still young game.

It was our chance to win the line-out, get our rolling maul working and test the Kiwi defence, to make it 10-7, to get back into the action, to instil a little bit of doubt into the minds of Steve Hansen’s players.

Instead, thanks to a wonderful bit of athleticism by New Zealand Richie Mo’unga, the double world champions kept the ball alive and came charging up the pitch and Ireland never recovered.

From there, we were just battered and beaten by a great team that was simply playing a step or two faster than us.

Handling errors abounded for Ireland, the simple things were not done well; Ireland were chasing shadows, Black Shadows, for so much of the match.

I said all along before this competition began that, because of the way this draw had worked out, we would have to beat New Zealand, South Africa and England in some order to achieve our dream of winning the Rugby World Cup.

When you think of how rarely we beat those teams in Test rugby, asking us to do it on three successive Saturdays at a World Cup was off the charts.

I didn’t see our Japanese voyage ending like this, but ended it has and there are now questions to ask in Irish rugby.

Is our total failure to make an impact at the World Cup down to the IRFU’s insistence that the national coach, whoever he is, prioritise the Six Nations each year?

Because the national team is the union’s cash cow and there has to be interest in how we are going each February and March.

Tickets have to be sold, corporate hospitality packages have to be shifted, interest must be maintained and the way to do that is have a winning team.

But that means Joe Schmidt, in the last two years, and every other Irish coach had to win those Six Nations contests, rather than trying out young talent that might have fared better than the ageing legs that were run off their feet by the supremely athletic All Blacks in this one.

Look at how New Zealand have deconstructed the team that lost in Dublin 11 months ago.

Seven of them did not start yesterday – the Kiwis went out and found new players.

Yes, that’s easier done in a country where the sport is to that place as hurling is to Kilkenny. Ireland, with our tiny rugby-playing population, just don’t have the bodies to do surgery of that ilk.

But then you have to say that, in this World Cup year, Ireland have been well beaten by England, Wales, Japan and New Zealand.

That tells you everything. We have been well off the pace.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Look at Wales who, as you read this, are playing or have just finished playing France in the quarter-final.

Wales are at our level, year in, year out. Sometimes we beat them, sometimes they turn us over.

But, historically, at the World Cup, Wales are so much better than us.

They’ve reached semi-finals in the competition, the level we find we cannot achieve.

Yesterday’s action also points to a problem for World Rugby. One quarter-final ended 40-16, the other 46-14 – the rugby equivalent of a 5-0 at the football World Cup.

You just don’t get such scorelines in the last eight of a football World Cup unless there has been a sending-off. It’s far more close and competitive than that.

There were games in the group phase at this Rugby World Cup where teams didn’t score in 80 minutes, or where teams scored only a penalty – no try or drop goal.

The idea of a Rugby World Cup is to grow the game – sorry that isn’t happening when teams like Ireland and Australia are getting bashed during the event.

If Ireland and Australia are taking hammerings, how can countries like Fiji or Canada make progress and somehow become competitive in a World Cup?

The gap between the elite and the rest is growing and by God we saw it in Tokyo and the elite is down to maybe three teams – New Zealand, South Africa and England.

Ireland now have to rebuild. Andy Farrell takes over as our coach and he will have to start to remodel the team without the retired Rory Best.

He’ll have to appoint a captain, and, given what we know about required success in the Six Nations, does Farrell cast aside Sexton, Peter O’Mahony, Rob Kearney, lads who still have lots to give but won’t be part of our World Cup squad in 2023?

Will we win Six Nations matches with those lads next spring? Yes.

But should we be trying youngsters as we build towards avoiding the awful fate of almost not scoring in a World Cup quarter-final.

A big clue comes with that captaincy call where Sexton and O’Mahony would be candidates, but where Farrell could make a statement by giving it to James Ryan, whose youth means he will be a fixture for Ireland for the next two World Cups.

Online Editors