Michael Cheika claims referees are 'spooked' by high-tackle laws as he rages against the World Rugby machine

The great struggle will only ever have one winner, but Australia's former Leinster coach's flame still burns and the rage may never die.

After his Wallaby side came up short against Wales in an epic battle at Tokyo Stadium the coach hit out at inconsistencies in the disciplinary proceedings and refereeing decisions during the game.

Overall, he questioned the motivation behind rugby's governing body's high tackle sanctions which have so dominated the discourse since this tournament got under way in Japan.

Australia lost Reece Hodge to a three game ban after his high hit on Fiji's Perceli Yato in the opening game and were left frustrated when centre Samu Kerevi was penalised for a dangerous charge when he was tackled by Rhys Patchell.

Poite's decision to penalise the ball-carrier led to a lengthy exchange with Australia captain Michael Hooper who criticised the Welsh player's tackle technique.

Asked about it afterwards, Cheika said: "It was pretty funny because I thought I had seen that tackle before, it could have been Reece Hodge, I am not sure.

"When our guy makes that tackle and has the high tackle framework in his head, he gets suspended. This guy doesn't think about the high tackle framework and we get penalised.

"As a rugby player, a former player, I am embarrassed here. As a rugby player I am embarrassed.

"You have got to care on the field, you have got to look after players, but not to the extreme where you are looking after the players just for the doctors and lawyers. You've got to look after the players for the players."

World Rugby last week publicly criticised their officials after the Hodge incident and a number of other controversies.

And Cheika believes the referees are "spooked" by the pressure being put on them from above.

"I don't understand any more. "They all seem spooked. Everybody seems worried, they are all worried about stuff so much. I am not sure why they are so worried, the players aren't worried. Then it's affecting everything else on the field. Decisions on all types of crazy stuff.

"Then I heard the English guy (Piers Francis) got off a suspension.

"Maybe the lights going out at the end is a bit of a symbol."

The coach was referring to the partial floodlight failure that saw the last three minutes of today's match played out in gloomy circumstances.

Despite his frustration, the Wallabies remain firmly in the hunt at the World Cup after coming up just short in their attempt to haul in a 15-point half-time lead. They face Uruguay on Saturday, before closing out their pool against Georgia on Friday week and then they are likely to meet England in the quarter-final.

