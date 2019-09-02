Former Ireland international Luke Fitzgerald has slammed Joe Schmidt's decision to select Jean Kleyn ahead of Devin Toner in his final 31-man World Cup squad.

'Looking like South Africa v South Africa 'A'' - Luke Fitzgerald slams Schmidt decision to select Kleyn ahead of Toner

The Leinster second-row was the big omission from the panel announced earlier today, with the head coach preferring the newly qualified South African on the basis of his tighthead scrummaging.

Kleyn made his Irish debut against Italy last month, having qualified on residency after signing for Munster in August, 2016.

He is the latest 'project player' to be capped having been recruited by the IRFU, following in the foot-steps of Quinn Roux, CJ Stander, Richardt Strauss, Nathan White, Rodney Ah You, Bundee Aki, Jared Payne and Robbie Diack among others.

Luke Fitzgerald has criticised Joe Schmidt's decision to select Jean Kleyn over Devin Toner. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Kleyn joins South African Stander and New Zealander Aki in the squad named by Schmidt today.

And Fitzgerald took to Twitter with his tongue firmly in cheek to voice his unease at the selection of the new man over a 69-times-capped stalwart in Toner.

"Looking like South Africa v South Africa 'A' in the World Cup QF...if all goes to plan #brokensystem #theshaftofallshafts" he wrote.

Fitzgerald has previously criticised the use of overseas signings who qualify under World Rugby's residency laws.

The three-year rule has been extended to five years from 2020, with Leinster's James Lowe and Munster's Rhys Marshall set to qualify after the World Cup before that change takes effect.

