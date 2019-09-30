Late try secures bonus point as Scotland brush Samoa aside under roof in Kobe
Scotland 34 Samoa 0
Scotland have beaten Samoa in their World Cup Pool A match in Kobe.
The Scots fired themselves back into the hunt for the quarter-finals as a late penalty try sealed the bonus point and a 34-0 win.
More to follow..
International Rugby Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'It's close to the bottom' - CJ Stander ranks Japan defeat as near career-low
- Ruaidhri O'Connor: 'Schmidt got the preparation, team selection and game-plan wrong as leaders went AWOL'
- Easterby defiant as Japan rejoice in Ireland's misery
- Cian Tracey's Monday Breakdown: Falling into trap of playing Japan at own game