Jordi Murphy travels to Japan after being confirmed as replacement for injured Jack Conan

Conan, will return to Dublin after he fractured his foot in training on Thursday ahead of the shock defeat to Japan yesterday.

Murphy had just been edged out of the initial 31-man squad but had been kept on standby and when he was pulled from Ulster's starting lineup for their season opener on Friday, it was only a matter of time before he linked up with the squad.

The versatile back-row could come straight into contention for Thursday's must-win game against Russia.

With CJ Stander now the only specialist No 8 left in the squad, Murphy will be expected to provide cover, despite playing the majority of his rugby for Ulster on the openside.

Joe Schmidt will have had this eventuality in mind however, as Murphy played at No 8 in both the Six Nations meeting with Italy and the warm-up win over the Azzurri last month.

The unlucky Conan, who suffered a foot injury in pre-season training is facing a spell on the sidelines, although it us unclear as of yet if this latest setback is related.

Conan was seen in a protective moon boot ahead of Ireland's loss yesterday and will now head in the opposite direction of Murphy.

Murphy was selected in Ireland's previous World Cup squad in 2015, and has won 29 caps, including 15 starts.

