Jordi Murphy set to learn Rugby World Cup fate after scan today

Jordi Murphy's World Cup fate will be determined by the results of a scan that he will undergo in Japan today.

The 28-year suffered a rib injury during Ireland's 35-0 win over Russia yesterday and had to be replaced after just 27 minutes.

Murphy, who was only called up the squad last week as a replacement for the injured Jack Conan, was unable to have the scan last night and will instead find out the extent of the problem later today.

While he hasn't yet been ruled out of the tournament, Ireland will give him every chance to prove his fitness in time for next weekend's final pool clash against Samoa.

“He’s going to get scanned today, just to get exact detail on what’s happened with him,” Ireland's scrum coach Greg Feek said, shortly before the squad left Kobe for Fukuoka.

“So we obviously know it’s the ribs but once we get that done we’ll be able to determine what his plan will be.

“The cartilage normally pops out, where the rib is attached to. So sometimes that can pop back in, but it can be tender for a while. From what I’ve seen on TV he was in a bit of pain, but these things can settle down, finding out the degree of that, exactly.

“Sometimes the spot of the body can make that better or worse but we’ll find that out in the short-term.

“We’ll give him the best chance to get it right. With the weekend off and then we’ve got a decent turnaround to the next game so we’ll be able to assess him and go from there.”

The extent of Joey Carbery's latest setback remains unclear as Feek revealed that his ankle problem would be assessed today.

Heavy knock: Ireland backrower Jordi Murphy recieves medical attention on his ribs from team doctor Ciaran Cosgrave during Ireland’s bonus-point win against Russia. Photo: Sportsfile

Carbery was a late withdrawal for the victory against Russia as he pulled up the previous day during the captain's run.

The out-half has been troubled by the ankle issue he picked up at the start of August and although he featured off the bench in the defeat to Japan last week, he admitted afterwards that he was not feeling 100pc match fit.

“We’re going to assess him today, as well, we’ll wait and see how that goes,” Feek said.

“I think it was more precautionary. There are some unlucky instances in rugby where you get a little stamp or something like that and rather than take a risk, you minimise that. And to be fair to Luke (McGrath), he got through the 80 minutes well.”

Feek added that he was not surprised by Ireland's ever-growing injury list as he pointed to the nature of the sport.

“If you look at all the teams, there’s a lot of high speed running, a lot of tries being scored, the surfaces are firm and the players are trying to do things as best they can.

“It’s a contact sport. I’m not surprised. I don’t think it’s been too bad.”

