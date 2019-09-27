Jordi Murphy pulled from Ulster side for PRO14 opener as speculation increases over World Cup call-up

Jordi Murphy may be moving closer to an Ireland recall after being withdrawn from the Ulster side for Friday's PRO14 opener against the Ospreys.

Jordi Murphy may be moving closer to an Ireland recall after being withdrawn from the Ulster side for Friday's PRO14 opener against the Ospreys.

The back row was desperately unlucky to miss out on selection for the 31-man travelling party for Japan, with head coach Joe Schmidt name-checking Murphy as someone who was on standby in case of injury.

It looks like that prospect has edged closer, after Ulster pulled Murphy from their team despite naming their Ireland star to start at Kingspan Stadium.

Murphy could be required in Japan if Jack Conan fails to recover from a foot injury suffered in training. The big number eight made a strong contribution off the bench in the opening pool win over Scotland, and was in line to start against Japan - before picking up a foot injury ahead of the team announcement.

If Conan's injury is enough to keep him out for a number of weeks, Murphy is likely to be flown over to Japan to join the Ireland squad.

Murphy has been replaced in the Ulster team by Sean Reidy, with Clive Ross coming onto the bench.

International Rugby Newsletter

Online Editors