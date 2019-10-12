Despite losing Bundee Aki to a first-half red card, Ireland booked their place in a World Cup quarter-final with a measured performance against Samoa.

Despite losing Bundee Aki to a first-half red card, Ireland booked their place in a World Cup quarter-final with a measured performance against Samoa.

Johnny Sexton leads the way as 14-man Ireland secure their place in World Cup quarter-final

With Johnny Sexton superb and Tadhg Furlong showing signs he was back to his best, Joe Schmidt's side secured the bonus point they needed before half-time and made sure whatever happens with the Japan v Scotland match, they are guaranteed a place in the last eight.

They'll find out who they are playing when the result of that game is in.

With Typhoon Hagibis and a maginitude 5.3 earthquake hitting the greater Tokyo region this evening it seems increasingly likely the final Pool A match will be called off and be declared a draw.

In that case, Ireland will take on New Zealand in Tokyo next Saturday and they'll have to do it without Aki unless they successfully appeal his red card for a high tackle on Ulupano Seuteni.

Although it wasn't perfect, it was a much-improved performance from Schmidt's charges against a Samoa team that played into their hands with a brutally ill-disciplined display as they exited the tournament with a whimper in front of 17,967 at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium.

Ireland were expected to win well and win well they did. Next week will be an altogether different kettle of fish.

Sexton is the key to their success in Japan. His importance to the team cannot be overstated.

International Rugby Newsletter

He scored two tries here, the first time he's managed a brace since 2014 and he pulled the strings superbly before Schmidt got him off with 31 minutes remaining.

His fellow Lions were better, with Conor Murray sharp and Robbie Henshaw lively – if a little rusty – on his return and Furlong outstanding.

And Jordan Larmour gave Schmidt a real selection headache with his display, bagging a try and setting up another as he added a layer of unpredictability to his game that will have had the watching Rob Kearney squirming.

Backed by the strong wind, Ireland went to the boot early and often and when Logovi'I Munipola came in from the side of a maul, Sexton went to the corner.

Rory Best found Iain Henderson, then the forwards repeated their second try against Scotland by peeling towards the touchline and powering over with the captain coming up with the ball.

After a lengthy TMO check, Nic Berry decided all was right with the try and Sexton converted.

Samoa's start got worse when hooker Seilala Lam went high on Jacob Stockdale and was sent to the sin-bin – with the ref finding enough mitigating circumstances in the Irish winger's late dip of the head.

Although their work in contact was impressive, the Islanders' discipline was failing them and, when Robbie Henshaw was taken out off the ball, Sexton went to touch again,

The maul wasn't as successful, so Ireland went to their ball-carriers and Furlong produced his best carry of the tournament so far to power through Michael Alaalatoa, Alapati Leiua and Filo Paulo to score.

Sexton made it 14-0 and with the hooker in the sin-bin, Ireland applied enough pressure on Jack Lam's throw to win possession back and then won a fortuitous penalty from Leiua who was trying to pick Aki off.

But Sexton tried to get too much out of the touch-finder and kicked the ball dead. The Irish scrum then compounded the error by chasing the scrum, conceding a penalty that handed Samoa some rare field-position.

James Ryan was having none of it and he brilliantly picked Ray Niuia's throw off and, after a bit of a lull, Ireland struck for their third try.

Once again, it started with a slick lineout and, after good carries from Aki, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale, Larmour took Sexton's pass, sold Ed Fidow down the river, and fed his out-half to score.

Sexton converted, but a loose Murray pass put Ireland on the back-foot and Henshaw then conceded a penalty that allowed Samoa kick to the 5m line.

This time, with Seiuia Lam back on the pitch, their lineout worked and after a couple of strong arries, his brother Jack powered through the entire Irish back-row to score.

Henry Taefu missed the conversion, then Ireland's night got a whole lot more worrying when Henshaw threw a loose pass and, when Seuteni collected the ball, Aki thundered into him and connected with the out-half's head.

Berry took a long, measured look at the footage and it got worse with every viewing. When the red card came, it was no surprise.

Even with 14 men, Ireland remained on top and came close to the all-important fourth try when Munipola held Stander up over the line.

They didn't have to wait long, from the scrum Sexton went around the blindside and brilliantly dummied past Dwayne Polataivao to score.

Furlong came up just short for the fifth try shortly after half-time, but Larmour kept the scoreboard going with a neat finish from Murray's sharp, flat pass.

Sexton converted and was instantly whipped off, most of the big guns followed as Schmidt got the cotton wool out.

Samoa looked a beaten team and their discipline slipped further as Ireland set up camp in the '22, pounding the line with Jean Kleyn denied a first international try as Berry adjudged he'd been held up over the line.

He was playing advantage and Ireland went for another scrum, eventually the pressure told as Stander muscled his way over the line.

Joey Carbery converted, then he laid on the sixth try for Andrew Conway with a neat chip through.

He nailed the extras, before a collapsed Ireland scrum meant they had to defend their own line and Samoa should have scored but for Piula Faasalele knocking on as he grounded the ball.

That was that, Ireland got to the line with a comfortable win and their confidence restored.

Their next challenge is the game of their lives. Only they know if they're ready for it.

IRELAND – J Larmour; K Earls, R Henshaw (A Conway 62), B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton (J Carbery 50), C Murray (L McGrath 53); C Healy (D Kilcoyne 57), R Best (capt) (N Scannell 50), T Furlong (A Porter 45); I Henderson (J Kleyn ), J Ryan (J Kleyn 57); T Beirne, J van der Flier, CJ Stander (P O'Mahony 60).

SAMOA – T Nanai-Williams; Ah See Tuala, A Leiua, E Fidow (K Fonotia 51); U Seuteni (T Pisi 30), D Polotaivao; L Mulipola (P Alo-Elime 47), S Lam (R Niuia 47), M Alaalatoa (J Lay 53); K Paulo, K Le'aupepe; C Vui (R Niuia 15-17, P Faasalele 53), TJ Ioane (J Tyrell 59), J Lam (capt).

Ref: N Berry (Australia)

Online Editors