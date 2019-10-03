Johnny Sexton concern, stuttering Ireland and players look gripped with fear - Five talking points

1 - Stuttering Ireland still some way off their best

The win was never really in any doubt, but this was not the all-round polished performance everyone expected. And that is being generous.

Playing against the lowest ranked team in the tournament, it should have been much, much better.

Ireland's play was littered with sloppy errors as they repeatedly made the Russians look far better than they actually are.

18 handling errors told its own story.

12 of the same players featured when Connacht hammered Russia in a World Cup warm-up game, while it is also important to remember that they were beaten by a mediocre Championship side, Jersey Reds.

Having scored early on off a stunning Joe Schmidt power play that is an old favourite from his Leinster days, it looked as though Ireland would pull away, but instead, they huffed and puffed their way to the bonus point.

International Rugby Newsletter

The difficult conditions had been spoken about all week, yet the torrential rain in Kobe ensured that the humidity was nowhere near the levels it was for Scotland's win over Samoa on Monday.

From that end, the indoor stadium could not be used as an excuse, although Ireland still struggled to get to grips with it.

They reverted to type with one-out runners and rarely played with any sort of ambition.

Russia also played an hour of the game with a man less having had two players sin binned, but Ireland barely looked like they had a man advantage on either occasion.

They will welcome the nine-day turnaround for the Samoa game and while they got back to winning ways, confidence and momentum are still some way off being fully restored.

2 – Sexton gets 40 minutes

When Johnny Sexton didn't emerge for the second-half, the immediate assumption was that it was all part of Schmidt's plan.

The TV cameras did not pick it up, but according to the the eagle-eyed ITV commentators, they spotted that Sexton had an ice pack on his thigh as he sat on the bench for the second-half.

The out-half missed the defeat to Japan with a similar issue and although he didn't show any signs of carrying the knock for the opening 40 minutes, if there was an ice pack, it is a concern.

Sexton's importance to Ireland was underlined when he didn't feature last weekend and it was so again here as his side largely struggled without him again.

For the half he was on the pitch, Sexton looked sharp and also took over the place-kicking abilities again.

Either way, this was not the way he would have wanted his first start as Ireland captain to end. The emotion poured from the Leinster out-half during Ireland's Call, this meant a lot to him.

With Joey Carbery still having his own struggles, it made sense to not take any chances with Sexton. Both out-halves now have nine days to get themselves right for Samoa.

3 – Injury problems mount once again

The back-row curse continues as Jordi Murphy became the latest causality to join an ever-growing list.

Having only just arrived in Japan to replace the luckless Jack Conan, who is facing a lengthy spell out with a foot injury, Murphy picked up what appeared to be a rib problem.

The Ulster player looked in a lot of pain and despite trying to run it off, he was eventually called ashore after just 27 minutes.

As well as Conan, Ireland are already without Dan Leavy and Sean O'Brien. If they have to call up a replacement for Murphy, they will be digging seriously deep into the depth chart.

Given that Tommy O'Donnell is the only other back-row who was involved in pre-season camp, he would be an obvious option, but he might not be the kind of abrasive player that Ireland need.

We analysed Ireland's glaring lack of specialist No 8s earlier this week and with CJ Stander the only one left in the squad, they can ill-afford to lose Murphy as well.

If worst comes to worst, Schmidt may have look to Jack O'Donoghue, who won the second of his two caps on the summer tour to Japan in 2017. He is currently in South Africa with Munster.

The uncapped Max Deegan could earn a surprise call-up, although he hasn't been in and around the squad, making it a huge ask to come in at this late stage.

Otherwise, Devin Toner may get a recall with Schmidt opting to use Tadhg Beirne as a flanker. Either way, it would be another unnecessary headache.

Rob Kearney also needed treatment and had to be replaced early in the second-half. The full-back did not look happy as he slowly made his way to the bench.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, Carbery pulled up in yesterday's captain's run with a recurrence of the ankle injury that has been hampering him since the Italy game on August 10.

The out-half admitted after the defeat to Japan that he wasn't feeling fully match fit. Question marks now hang over his overall fitness.

4 – Players still looked gripped by fear

On the few occasions Ireland threw off the shackles, they had the Russia defence in all sorts of problems.

As they did against Japan, Ireland moved away from the kicking game after it brought them plenty of joy early on.

Russia often left plenty of space in the back-field, yet Ireland only punished them twice for it.

Sexton's clever grubber-kick resulted in Peter O'Mahony's first international try in six years after 13 minutes. Why didn't they press ahead with the same tactic?

It took until after the hour mark to reap more reward from kicking in behind as Jack Carty executed a superb chip over the top for Keith Earls who linked brilliantly with Andrew Conway for a cracking try.

Unfortunately, it was an all too fare flash of brilliance from an otherwise stuttering performance.

5 – Ruddock and McGrath seize their opportunity

It wasn't difficult to stand out in this fractured encounter, but Rhys Ruddock and Luke McGrath certainly stepped up to the mark.

Ruddock was the best player on the pitch as he mixed abrasive carrying with an assured defensive shift that was typical of his hard-working nature.

He duly picked up the man-of-the-match award as he made 48 metres for his 11 carries and has put in 14 tackles – comfortably the most of any Irish player.

Ruddock could yet play a big role at this World Cup, especially if Schmidt picks on form. The Leinster man finished the season very strongly and exploded onto the scene here.

As for McGrath, he brought plenty of tempo but those outside of him couldn't take advantage often enough.

Getting 80 minutes will a huge confidence boost for the scrum-half, who has had to wait patiently behind Conor Murray.

McGrath may be disappointed having overrun Keith Earls in the first-half as he set off on one of his trademark support lines, but it was a slight blot on an otherwise excellent display.

Online Editors