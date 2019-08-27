Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Tuesday 27 August 2019

Joe Schmidt upbeat on Cian Healy injury and says there is no 'internal noise' regarding Best captaincy

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has plenty to ponder as he watches his team lose at Twickenham on Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has plenty to ponder as he watches his team lose at Twickenham on Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt leaves the team huddle before watching his team lose heavily to England at Twickenham. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Des Berry

Joe Schmidt was upbeat in reporting that Cian Healy "will probably play the Saturday after" rather than this weekend in the first of back-to-back internationals against Wales

The prop was hobbled by an ankle injury at Twickenham and there has been fear over his participation at the World Cup.

It looks like those concerns have been allayed by his recuperative powers.

Schmidt insisted there is "no internal noise" about whether or not Rory Best will continue to lead Ireland.

Jonathan Sexton is recovering from unspecified stiffness and has been running flat-out today.

Still, the out-half is a little behind in his progression and is more likely to play on Saturday week than this week.

Scrum-half Conor Murray trained fully this morning on foot of passing his HIA 1, 2 and 3 which means there was no concussion from the blow taken against England.

Keith Earls has suffered a touch of tendonitis that has been niggling him and is a "doubt" for this weekend.

International Rugby Newsletter

Rugby insights and commentary from our renowned journalists like Neil Francis, Will Slattery, Alan Quinlan & Cian Tracey.

More to follow....

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: The 'hell' of World Cup training camp, Ireland's half-back dilemma and All Blacks uncertainty

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport