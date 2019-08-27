Joe Schmidt was upbeat in reporting that Cian Healy "will probably play the Saturday after" rather than this weekend in the first of back-to-back internationals against Wales

Joe Schmidt upbeat on Cian Healy injury and says there is no 'internal noise' regarding Best captaincy

The prop was hobbled by an ankle injury at Twickenham and there has been fear over his participation at the World Cup.

It looks like those concerns have been allayed by his recuperative powers.

Schmidt insisted there is "no internal noise" about whether or not Rory Best will continue to lead Ireland.

Jonathan Sexton is recovering from unspecified stiffness and has been running flat-out today.

Still, the out-half is a little behind in his progression and is more likely to play on Saturday week than this week.

Scrum-half Conor Murray trained fully this morning on foot of passing his HIA 1, 2 and 3 which means there was no concussion from the blow taken against England.

Keith Earls has suffered a touch of tendonitis that has been niggling him and is a "doubt" for this weekend.

