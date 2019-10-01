Joe Schmidt makes 11 changes as Johnny Sexton and Jordi Murphy start against Russia

JOE SCHMIDT will call on Johnny Sexton for Thursday's now all-important Pool A clash with Russia. The out-half will lead the side from the start for the first time, despite the fact his co-vice captain Peter O'Mahony is also selected.

Ireland need to bounce back from their shock 19-12 defeat to Japan by beating the Bears and securing a try-scoring bonus point at the sweltering Kobe Misaki Stadium that last night played host to Scotland's 34-0 victory over Samoa which keeps them in the hunt for the quarter-finals.

Schmidt has made 11 changes to the team that lost 19-12 to Japan last Saturday with Jordi Murphy coming straight into the starting XV at No 8.

The Ulster back-row replaced the injured Jack Conan who fractured his foot in training last week and now has a golden opportunity to play his way into a struggling team.

Robbie Henshaw is not fit enough to play, meaning Garry Ringrose starts his third successive match at this World Cup at outside centre. The centre was also involved in all four of Ireland's warm-ups.

Ireland hope to be able to call on Henshaw for their final pool match against the Samoans on Saturday week.

Ringrose partners Bundee Aki who sat out last week's game, with Chris Farrell out with a head injury.

O'Mahony shifts across the back-row to the openside position to make space for Rhys Ruddock, while Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn get their first starts.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan complete an all-Munster tight-five, with Luke McGrath partnering Sexton at half-back.

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are asked to go again after starting in Shizuoka, with Andrew Conway making up the back-three.

On the bench, Schmidt has named Joey Carbery as his scrum-half cover and he joins Jack Carty and Jordan Larmour as backline cover.

Sean Cronin gets the No 16 shirt again, with Andrew Porter covering the loosehead slot and Tadhg Furlong providing cover for Ryan. Iain Henderson and CJ Stander make up the replacements.

Scotland were made to sweat by the Samoans, but eventually got the four tries they needed in difficult conditions at the Kobe Misaki Stadium where the humidity is amplified by the closed roof.

Despite the win, coach Gregor Townsend insisted his side are outsiders to progress.

"We are still in the tournament, that is what this win means. The bonus point gives us the opportunity to go into the next game and aim to get maximum points in that game. If we do that, it will be a game against Japan to see who goes into the quarter-finals.

"Japan and Ireland are still favourites. We have to win our next two games and pick up at least one bonus point or two."

Ireland team to face Russia: R Kearney; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, K Earls; J Sexton, L McGrath; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, John Ryan; T Beirne, J Kleyn; R Ruddock, P O’Mahony (capt), J Murphy. Replacements: S Cronin, A Porter, T Furlong, I Henderson, CJ Stander, J Carbery, J Carty, J Larmour.

Online Editors