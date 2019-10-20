Japan's unforgettable World Cup run ended by South African strength

The World Cup moves on without its hosts, losing the vibrancy of the team and the brilliant technicolour and white noise their fans brought to an unforgettable run to the quarter-final.

Rugby’s new audience in Japan were introduced to a new villain with a relentlessly brutal approach to the game. The two-time champion Springboks ground down the joyous Japanese in their own ferocious style.

After a helter skelter first-half didn’t get them enough reward on the scoreboard, Rassie Erasmus rolled on his succession of big men and turned the screw.

They scrummed the life out of their hosts, then turned to a sensational driving maul. It won’t win any friends, but it booked their place in a semi-final against Wales and that was all they set out to achieve.

They were remorseless in their physicality, relentless in their desire to win collisions and they ramped things up as it went on to utterly overwhelm the Brave Blossoms who stayed true to their style of play until the end.

Jamie Joseph’s men just couldn’t beat the Springbok rush and eventually the toll of such a physical game cost them.

It started brightly and for 40 minutes it was evenly matched, but as the game wore on the end became all the more inevitable and, in truth, only the Sprimgboks’ profligacy kept Japan in the game.

Japan looked to move the ball at pace from the start, but their haste was their downfall as Yu Tamura threw a forward pass on the edge of the ’22.

South Africa monstered the scrum, before Faf de Klerk moved the ball wide to Makazole Mapimpi and Tamura didn’t want to now about tackling the winger who crossed with ease.

Handre Pollard missed the conversion and the hosts played their way into the game despite the ferocious physicality from the ‘Boks.

They overstepped the mark when Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira tipped Keita Inagaki beyond the horizontal and received a yellow card.

South Africa repelled the initial attempt to score, but the stadium was finally brought to life by some superb handling in the Japanese midfield that released Kenki Fukuoka up the left. Duane Vermeulen got back to snag him and followed it up with a dominant tackle as Japan pounded the line before Damian De Allende won a key turnover penalty under his own posts.

Japan were forcing South Africa to defend desperately, but the Boks were up to the task and the Brave Blossoms just couldn’t break the stranglehold.

As Ireland found out a few weeks ago, the locals love a scrum penalty and when Japan’s eight forced a penalty of the Springbok put-in the Tokyo Stadium erupted before Tamura got his side off the mark just before Mtwarira returned.

The pace was relentless and Japan were living dangerously as they probed and probed, forcing the Bokke into relentless tackles.

Erasmus’s side were waiting for their moment and they thought it came when Michael Leitch was turned over. Willie le Roux came into the line and flashed the turnover ball wide, but the final pass was butchered by Lukhanyo Am who found touch when Mampimpi was begging to be put over.

South Africa turned the lineout back over, but then let another ’22 visit pass without a score as they were penalised for crossing.

Japan were struggling, but the men in green kept letting them off the hook and Willie le Roux was guilty of an awful knock-on as he looked set to open the hosts up.

And they finished the half with one last bit of wastefulness as they worked their way into the ’22 again, only for de Allende to be penalised for not releasing the ball on the deck as he made his way to the line.

That was it for the half, but the ‘Boks extended their lead in the minutes after the restart through Pollard after the scrum forced a penalty.

Le Roux threw a forward pass, but the pack forced another scrum penalty and Pollard made it 11-3, but he missed his next shot at goal after another scrum produced the same result.

He didn’t make a mistake when Luke Thompson hit de Klerk high and they followed it up with a supreme maul that marched from the 10m line to the ’22 before Malcolm Marx peeled off the back and fed de Klerk to score.

Japan thought they’d a chance to hit back, but Pieter Steph du Toit picked off Shota Horie’s throw at the front and within a minute Mampimpi was racing clear down the left after nice work from Pollard.

Pollard made it 26-3 and that was the game.

Revenge for Brighton secure, they march on to Yokohama and a rematch of the 2015 quarter-final.

They'll take some stopping.

JAPAN – R Yamanaka (L Lemeki 60); K Matsushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura; Y Tamura (R Matsuda 47), Y Nagare; K Inagaki (I Nakajima 47-69), S Horie, J Koo (A Ai Valu 64); L Thompson (W van der Walt 54), J Moore; M Leitch (capt), P Labuschagne (A Mafi 12-22), K Himeno (A Mafi 52).

SOUTH AFRICA – W Le Roux; C Kolbe (F Steyn 73), L Am, D de Allende, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, F de Klerk (H Jantjes 74); T Mtawarira (S Kitshoff 54), M Mbonambi (M Marx 37), F Malherbe (V Koch 54); E Etzebeth (RG Snyman 63), L de Jager (F Mostert 67); S Kolisi (capt) (S Kitschoff 12-22), PS du Toit; D Vermeulen (F Louw 68).

Ref: W Barnes (England)

Online Editors