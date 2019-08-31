Jacob Stockdale bags brace as Ireland hold off second-half surge from Wales in World Cup warm-up

These August fixtures tend to be memorable for two reasons only: injury or dire loss of form, or both. If there is a casualty then the rugby world stops for a minute and pours out some sympathy for the man whose tournament is over before it has begun.

As for form, you don't really know how far you have strayed off the beaten track unless you appreciate where you started from. If you take last November against the All Blacks as that point, then miles.

At the Principality Stadium – a house whose roof was closed to the rain that gave the city a good rinse in the morning – Ireland managed to look a lot less like the side who had fallen under the wheels of the English chariot, but a long way removed one headed for achievement in the World Cup.

Of the hopfeuls to make that trip Will Addison did well, despite having no games in his legs since last winter, and Andrew Conway showed up again. Jack Carty is still struggling to reach the pace of Test rugby – remarkably he was given the man of the match award - and Chris Farrell was ordinary when he needed to be excellent. It was typical of what this side have become: hard-working and low achieving.

Four years ago Joe Schmidt's side, in their first warm-up for the 2015 World Cup, had given Wales a good seeing to in this stadium, a result influenced largely by the fact that the home side were woefully heavy legged from their training camp, and dragged themselves around the park. This time around both sides were closer to full speed, but unable to cope with playing with tempo and hanging onto the ball as much as they needed to. For Ireland you can add a blunt look to that. They are treading water.

At times in the first half it was if we were watching a game played behind closed doors, with a sound track added. And the latter had been taken from a busy shopping mall. In ended with Carty having a pop at the posts with the last kick of the half from a penalty earned off the back of a retreating Welsh scrum. We had hoped for time for the ball to be whacked into the corner to see if the Irish lineout – solid if unambitious with just 3/3 – could put some real heat on the home side for they hadn't managed it to any degree over the 40 minutes.

For Stockdale it was back to his remarkable relationship between playing for Ireland and scoring for Ireland. His finish off a madly loose offload from Aaron Shingler took him to 16 tries in 21 Tests. His first, on 18 minutes, was to sign off on the best piece of play from the away side.

Addison had done very well to fetch in the air, Dave Kilcoyne carried well for some good ground, and Carty found Andrew Conway on a run that took him wide where the right wing found the left wing for a fine counter attack.

And that was pretty much it. Wales had lots of ground if only 10 per cent more ball, and they looked poor. It was always the plan for Warren Gatland to get Ryhs Patchell on at 10 at half time but Jarrod Evans won't have been too happy with his time at the controls.

Bar Dave Kearney for Stockdale Ireland brought the same actors back on stage , before shuffling the deck around the 52 minute mark. By then the atmosphere of distraction hadn't changed, bar the home fans getting a bit ratty about their side's lack of progress.

Ireland meantime had all the land in the third quarter but very little profit off it, save the satisfaction of forcing the Wales scrum into conceding penalties. Eventually referee Romain Poite gave Ireland a penalty try, on 58 minutes, but aside from he gap on the scoreboard the only effect was to stir the natives. Wales dominated thereafter, catching out Ireland badly out wide for Owen Lane to score, and then replacement hooker Elliot Dee lost the ball on the line for a try that might have left just five points in it.

Ireland dialled up another penalty at the scrum however, to clear their lines. They could have killed the game a few minutes later only for Garry Ringrose's try to be called back after Bundee Aki had tackles James Davies in the air – no card, and fair enough. But it allowed Wales back into Ireland's corner where they worked a try for Patchell. His conversion left five points in it with three and a half minutes to go. They hung on. And that's not what this was supposed to be about.

Wales: H Amos; O Lane, S Williams, O Watkin, S Evans (J Holmes 47); J Evans (R Patchell ht), A Davies (T Williams 47) R Carre (R Evans ht), R Elias, S Lee (L Brown ht, yc 52), A Beard, B Davies (J Ball 47), A Shingler (A Wainwright 63), J Navidi, J Davies (S Lee 52-62)

Ireland: W Addison (G Ringrose 42-52, blood); A Conway, C Farrell, B Aki, J Stockdale (D Kearney ht); J Carty, K Marmion (L McGrath 60); D Kilcoyne (A Porter HIA 45), N Scannell (R Best 52), J Ryan (T Furlong 52), I Henderson, James Ryan (D Toner 52), T Beirne, J Conan, P O'Mahony (J Murphy 60)

Referee: R Poite (France)

