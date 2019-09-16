Jack Carty hoping Sportsground experience prepares him for Japanese weather

Considering he plays the majority of his rugby in Galway, Jack Carty is feeling right at home in the changeable Japanese weather.

The Sportsground is renowned for its tricky conditions and as Ireland got their first run-out of the week at training this morning, the rain poured from the sky.

More of the same is expected in Yokohama this weekend when Joe Schmidt's side begin their campaign against Scotland on Sunday.

Neither team can say they are not used to playing in the wind or rain, but the humidity will be a major factor.

The Irish players are still getting to grips with the different time zone as well as the cultural change. The jet lag has eased for the majority, but many more challenges lie ahead in the coming days and weeks.

"It's been a bit strange," Carty admitted.

"I suppose two days ago it was really warm, I got scalded and now today's rain. It's a bit like Galway nearly! I got scalded in Galway as well.

"We've all settled in. The locals here in Chiba have been really welcoming to us. It's just been great so far."

Performance coach Enda McNulty, who has worked with Ireland for years, is here with the squad in Japan and during training today, he put Carty through his paces as he went through his kicking routine in the wind and rain.

"It's pretty similar to what I'm used to in Galway," Carty maintained.

"I was doing a few kicking reps with Enda McNulty there today and he was just putting scenarios in my head and look, it was quite windy where we were and quite wet, so I suppose it's nice to have had those conditions regularly throughout the year.

"Whether it's that (warm, rainy) which it looks like it could be at the weekend or whether it's going to be drier and humid, we've obviously had our warm-weather conditioning training in Portugal and that, so I think we're well-prepped for whatever it is at the weekend.

"I suppose from just speaking to Enda today; putting pressure on you when you're taking kicks. When you're lining up a kick, he might say the odd time 'It's the 66th minute' or he might say, 'A howling wind day and he'll come over and kick the ball off the tee'.

"So it's about not trying to get too annoyed with him for doing that. Trying to stay cool and calm and obviously go through the process again, that you've already went through because he's kicked the ball off the tee. Yeah, they're the things that he did today, so they're quite beneficial.

"I find it works. Obviously, if that scenario does come up at the weekend or throughout the tournament or whenever, it's obviously something that might tap into the back of your head. You've already done it. It's good to get them done now."

So, if Carty can do it on a cold, wet night at the Sportsground, he can do the same in Japan?

"Exactly, he actually said that," the out-half smiled.

"That's what Enda said. So, touch wood it will all go well."

Online Editors