Former Ireland captain and British Lions centre Brian O'Driscoll has paid tribute to the achievement of coach Rassie Erasmus in turning around the fortunes of the South Africa team.

Former Ireland captain and British Lions centre Brian O'Driscoll has paid tribute to the achievement of coach Rassie Erasmus in turning around the fortunes of the South Africa team.

'It's quite amazing where this team has come since Rassie has come in' - Brian O'Driscoll hails ex-Munster coach

England were beaten 32-12 at International Stadium Yokohama and O'Driscoll was quick to give credit to the former Munster coach who left the southern province in 2017 to take up the director of rugby position with the Springboks before taking over a coach a year later.

"What we saw in the semi-final was nothing compared to what we saw today," he told ITV.

"I thought they played with a lot of ambition, particularly throughout the first half.

"Their whole performance was absolutely super solid. It's quite amazing where this team has come in the last couple of years since Rassie has come in.

"Plenty of people wouldn't have given them a shot tonight but they've proven a huge number of people wrong."

Former England coach and World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward also lauded South Africa for their victory in the final in Japan and pointed to their dominance in the scrum as the decisive factor.

Woodward, who guided England to 2003 World Cup success, said: "No doubt, the better team won. At this level of rugby, if you can't scrum properly, if you're going to give five or six penalties at your scrum against a team like this, you're always going to come second.

International Rugby Newsletter

"England will be bitterly disappointed, to go down 32-12 in a World Cup final. They just couldn't fire a shot because we couldn't get first-phase ball."

Former Springbok winger Bryan Habana hopes the World Cup victory will inspire a new generation of players to take up the game.

He said: "It is absolutely phenomenal. No one expected as commanding a victory. I think they won almost every big play, with their ability to do it up front, but some of the tries we saw were absolutely phenomenal.

"I'd love to see the scenes back home because this can be a catalyst. You feel for the English because they've been incredible throughout the whole tournament but for these boys this will mean so much more than rugby. It will be so much bigger than the sport.

"From a South African perspective, hopefully a new generation of blacks will have been inspired by a team that has carried the hopes and dreams of a nation and done it incredibly well."

Jonny Wilkinson, England's hero of 2003, says the Springboks had a huge emotional attachment to the game which helped snuff out Eddie Jones' team.

"Last week the guys played a great semi-final, this week things aligned differently and England needed a different kind of performance and they just couldn't quite find it," Wilkinson said.

"I agree the set-piece was hugely important but what can't be overestimated was the South Africa defence and their strength over the ball. They were stealing ball and their physical one-on-one collisions meant England just couldn't get moving.

"I think they had a huge emotional attachment to the game in terms of what it meant for them. They're a very different team to the one that beat the Welsh."

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio pointed to the loss of prop Kyle Sinckler in the opening stages as the turning point.

"They turned the screw right from the minute Kyle Sinckler went off," said Dallaglio.

"We didn't know how significant that was going to be but it's proved to be very significant.

"The South African scrum has dominated throughout - five penalties from that - and they've just turned that screw."

PA Media