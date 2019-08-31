ON Monday, Joe Schmidt will submit his list of 31 names to World Rugby for the World Cup.

'It's going to be a horrible couple of days' - Joe Schmidt dreading final cuts to Rugby World Cup squad

Between now and then he will pore over the tape of this afternoon's win over Wales, meet with his coaches and discuss his options.

Then, the phone calls and meetings will begin and he is dreading it.

The Ireland supremo is sticking with his plan to sit on the squad list for a week before confirming it on Sunday next after return fixture against the same opposition next weekend.

That's a long time to sit on big news without it breaking into the public domain, it's unlikely to stay a secret for long but the coach is determined to do it his way.

It's not a part of the job he's looking forward to.

"I think it's a horrible couple of days, it's probably the worst couple of days I've had in coaching, this time four years ago," he said.

"I know how hard these players are working and how good they are, and how hard they've worked over a number of years because this is the pinnacle, this is what they've wanted to go after, this is what we've talked about last Christmas as being very much the sole focus of the year.

"And for those players who miss out, it's going to be a real body blow, and I'm incredibly conscious of that and I sympathise with it.

"But you can only take 31 and that's brutality of it, I think."

There is much to consider after a host of players put their hands up at the Principality Stadium.

Ireland's performance was far from perfect, but it was a massive improvement on last week's eight try, record defeat to England at Twickenham.

Full-back Will Addison was one who impressed against Wales, but Schmidt again raised concern about the Ulster man's lack of game-time.

"He did some things really well. He got a superficial cut (that forced him off at the start of the second-half), he came back on and had a little bit of cramp," he said.

"Because he hadn't played for so long, we just took him off to make sure that he didn't pick up any injury because of that calf cramping up.

"He has such a balanced running style, he gets a good look at the pitch running from fullback. He's an accomplished kicker and accomplished at kicking goals as well, so he's a good back-up to have from that perspective.

"But he's underdone, he hasn't had as much rugby as we would have liked him to have gotten.

"He didn't play a lot all year up until today, he was missing right through the Six Nations. His versatility is a huge strength for him, the fact that he can genuinely play on the wing, he's got high speed.

"Obviously, he stepped in very late at 13 for us against Argentina, so he can probably cover the full spectrum of the back three and 13, which is an asset when you're trying to narrow a squad down.

"We'll be looking at him and comparing a few other guys to see who best fits the mould."

Unsurprisingly, Schmidt wasn't willing to get into his big decisions in much detail as he tries to find the right balance.

And he conceded that he wasn't entirely happy with the selection he made four years ago

"Right now, I'm not sure myself because we need to have a look back and see what our balance is. Whatever you do, there's always a risk you don't get it quite right. I don't think we got it quite right last time," he said.

"Sometimes retrospect is the only time you know whether you've got that right or not because going forward you predict as best as you can and do as much work as you can to ensure that they're in the right physical condition, that they are ready to go.

"But you don't really know until you send them out there and they're in the thick of it, really."

Ireland's scrum was one major bonus, with Andrew Porter coming off the bench at loosehead and forcing a yellow card and a penalty try.

The man he replaced, Dave Kilcoyne, was outstanding in the loose.

"Dave Kilcoyne did well. He got a bit of space in the middle of the pitch but it would be fair to say he made a bit of space in the middle of the pitch as well," Schmidt said.

"He punched through a couple of tackles and again gave us a little bit of front foot to play off which is important.

"I thought he got off the line and tackled well as well.

"He definitely puts his body on the line.

"I thought Andrew Porter, he came on those scrums down on the line, that pressure that he applied, especially as Andrew hasn't had that much even training time at loose-head.

"So for him to switch across and do such a good job, as much as this week he had been fully focused on playing loose-head, we obviously had John Ryan and Tadhg Furlong on the tight-head side, so he was fully focused on playing loose-head.

"But to focus on it, and to fully physically deliver as he did, I thought he was really good as well. I thought he was on the ball a couple of times defensively as well. He did really well getting over the ball.

"I think it's a strength in the way that he plays and that he is good in those post-tackle situations.

"So that's another string to his bow that is very handy to have when you are trying to make sure that you get the ball back or you get pressure on opposition ruck, post-tackle ball."

Ireland will make changes for their final warm-up game against Wales next week and Schmidt said Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton are likely to be involved.

"It's very likely that both those guys will play," he said.

"We'll have a bit of a look. I'm not sure with Robbie where he'll play but he trained the house down Thursday/Friday, so he's in good shape.

"Johnny trained really well on Friday. He was very competitive and training well so when those two didn't play against England we actually had lined up a few other opportunities today, and they're both players who don't need a whole lot of game time to hit their straps.

"They both have come back into sides and played really well without having too much time under their belts.

"We're looking forward to putting them back into the mix, and at the same time there's been some guys that have been in the mix thus far, particularly obviously Jack (Carty) today, but I thought Bundee (Aki), Chris (Farrell), Garry Ringrose on the wing, they've all put their hands up and done a good job as well."

Online Editors