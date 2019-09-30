'It's close to the bottom' - CJ Stander ranks Japan defeat as close to career low

IRELAND'S CJ Stander has admitted that Saturday's loss to Japan ranks as one of the darkest days of his career.

Top of that list remains his red card in the first Test of Ireland's tour to South Africa in 2016, a game Joe Schmidt's men still won 26-20, but the shock loss to the World Cup hosts that has thrown Pool A wide open is another low for the Munsterman.

"It's up there," he said from Kobe, where the team will look to rebound against Russia on Thursday. "I'd say it's close to the bottom. My red card is probably always going to be at the bottom but it's close to the bottom.

"It's something that's probably good learnings in a place where you don't get a lot of opportunity to get learnings.

"We had a look yesterday and a bit today. We started well, went two tries up, we had a few opportunities in the first-half, less the second-half when they just took it away from us.

"There's a few places we can fix-up, just look after the ball a bit more and use opportunities. Japan played well, put us under pressure and kept building on that pressure during the game, especially coming into the second-half."

A glass-half-full sort by nature, Stander feels the game with the Brave Blossoms was lost on only a few key moments,

"We drive ourselves with high standards and I think we lost a few key moments here and there and they just got back into the game.

“They didn't really make mistakes and every time we made a mistake they capitalised on it.

"We need to just to look after the ball, make sure we stick with our process. When we set down the attack plan, make sure we back what we're doing. And just don't give other teams 'ins' in what we do.

"We stuck with the process, it's just consistency."

While the short-turnaround helps to quickly shift the narrative, the physical challenge of Ireland's third game in 11 days at this tournament offers a few selection headaches as Schmidt balances the need for ten points from Russia and Samoa against the aim of having his side fresh for a potential quarter-final.

Full-back Rob Kearney remains on course to feature having passed HIA 2 yesterday but with Chris Farrell already ruled out, and Robbie Henshaw seemingly still on the sidelines, there is a pinch at centre where either Garry Ringrose will have to go again or Jordan Larmour, who finished Sunday's game in midfield, could slot in.

In the pack, Jordi Murphy arrived into Tokyo yesterday and will join up with the team this morning after a short internal flight giving Schmidt another back-row option following the injury to Jack Conan. Rhys Ruddock will surely come in too, but assuming Tadhg Beirne starts in the second-row with Jean Kleyn beside him, one of Stander, Josh van der Flier or Peter O'Mahony would have to start three on the spin. Beirne at blindside flanker is another option, although that merely transfers the problem of load management onto either Iain Henderson or James Ryan.

"It's the excitement of the World Cup," on asked if he'd relish another start. "This is what you want to do when you're grow up - be part of a World Cup.

"So yes, recovery-wise we're being looked after really well, we've got training tomorrow, so we've got to make sure the body's are ready. So if I'm selected I'm good to go again."

Ireland name their team to face Russia at 6am Irish time on Tuesday.

Online Editors