The IRFU has denied reports it attempted to block today's final Pool A match between Japan and Scotland from taking place at an alternative venue.

IRFU denies 'scurrilous' claim it attempted to block Japan v Scotland from going ahead at alternative venue

Having been in major doubt all week due to the arrival of Super-Typhoon Hagibis which swept through Japan yesterday, the game will go ahead in Yokohama tonight as was originally planned.

Pool matches between England and France and Italy and New Zealand were called off on Saturday, while Canada v Namibia was cancelled today as a result of the storm, but the pivotal meeting of the hosts and the Scots will go ahead.

Efforts were made to investigate the possibility of moving the fixtures, but World Rugby decided the logistics were too difficult and cancelled the three matches.

The IRFU robustly denied the suggestion made in a Sunday newspaper report that they opposed the contingency plan.

The union took the unusual step of issuing a statement to refute the suggestion they were "vehemently opposed" to the rearrangement, claiming it was "totally without foundation".

The result will determine who Ireland will play in the last eight, with South Africa awaiting the pool winners and New Zealand the reward for the runners-up.

Online Editors