Joe Schmidt has made a shock call in leaving Devin Toner out of Ireland's 31-man World Cup squad.

Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad confirmed: Devin Toner the big name to lose out as Joe Schmidt names final 31

As first revealed by Independent.ie this morning, veteran Toner is the most high-profile omission as Schmidt revealed his hand six days ahead of schedule.

The IRFU submitted their squad to World Cup this morning and had initially planned to publicly release the 31 names on Sunday, before a sudden change of plans.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn, who only recently became Irish-qualified is included, as is Tadhg Beirne with Toner left out.

Toner had his injury problems last season but given how important he has been to Ireland's lineout, it is a huge call to drop the 67-times capped 33-year old.

It now appears that Iain Henderson will take over the important role of being Ireland's main lineout caller and will partner James Ryan in the engine room.

Luke McGrath has won the battle to travel to Japan as Conor Murray's back-up with Kieran Marmion another surprise omission.

Marmion has long been a favourite of Schmidt's, but after overcoming a couple of injury setbacks, McGrath is understood to have impressed throughout pre-season and has just pipped the Connacht scrum-half.

Schmidt has found room for Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell, which means that Will Addison has been left out despite impressing on his comeback from injury.

In the fourth major talking point, Rhys Ruddock has been preferred to Jordi Murphy. Ruddock will now be expected to captain Ireland at the World Cup against Russia and Samoa.

Murphy, who made the move to Ulster last year in a bid to enhance his World Cup hopes, will be devastated, particularly after an outstanding debut season with his new club.

Ruddock however, is a hugely respected member of both the Leinster and Ireland squad and his leadership will add a huge amount of value.

Despite not having played yet this season, Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw have all been deemed fit enough to be included in the squad, while so too have Joey Carbery (ankle) and Cian Healy (ankle)

Sexton and Henshaw are in line to feature against Wales this weekend, while Earls, Carbery and Earls will be given extra time to recover if required.

Jack Carty's gets the nod ahead of Ross Byrne after an impressive man-of-the-match performance in the win over Wales on Saturday.

As expected, Rob Kearney, Jacob Stockdale, Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki are included.

Up front, Dave Kilcoyne has leap-frogged Jack McGrath, while Niall Scannell and Sean Cronin are preferred to Ulster hooker Rob Herring.

Back-rowers CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan are in line to feature at their first World Cup, with Peter O'Mahony adding plenty of experience.

Ireland are due to hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon ahead of Saturday's final warm-up game against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland World Cup squad

Backs: R Kearney, J Larmour, K Earls, J Stockdale, A Conway, R Henshaw, C Farrell, B Aki, G Ringrose, J Sexton, J Carbery, J Carty, C Murray, L McGrath. Forwards:

Forwards: C Healy, D Kilcoyne, R Best (capt), N Scannell, S Cronin, T Furlong, A Porter, John Ryan, James Ryan, I Henderson, J Kleyn, T Beirne, CJ Stander, P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, J Conan, R Ruddock.

